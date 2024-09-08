Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error: Possible fixes and reason

Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error is one of the oldest problems in the game that first appeared in the beta phase. It is an annoying problem that can cause players to miss out on a valuable feature of the game — voice communication. This problem can even result in players losing matches as one would be unable to exchange information about strategy and enemy positions during high-stakes matches.

Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error was addressed by the developers during the beta test environment. However, it seems to have made its way to the game and can create problems for a small percentage of players. Since there are no direct fixes for this error, you would need to try out different methods to get around the problem.

This article will highlight the possible fixes and reasons for the Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion. The fixes provided in the article may not work for every individual.

How to possibly fix the Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error?

The following are some of the possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error:

Import Call of Duty HQ settings

Importing Call of Duty HQ settings to Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

This fix has been recommended by Activision themselves. All you need to do is import your Call of Duty HQ settings to Black Ops 6. With the recent update for the Call of Duty HQ, a lot of significant changes were pushed, which might caused the error to occur again. To import your audio settings, follow these steps:

Launch the Black Ops 6 from the Call of Duty HQ.

Navigate to Settings and select Account & Network .

and select . Select Import Settings located under the Online section.

located under the section. Click on Import from the Previous title .

. Select Yes when prompted.

Now restart the game and the Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error should no longer be bothering you.

Reconnect to the voice channel

Quick guide to reconnecting to the voice channel in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

If the aforementioned solution doesn't work for you, the next thing that you can do is rejoin the game's voice channel. Here's how you can reconnect to the right voice channel in the game:

Launch the game.

Select the Headphones icon located at the top right corner.

icon located at the top right corner. Toggle the Game Channel button to off and turn it on again.

Do note that you must do it from the main menu and not from the game's lobby. This should resolve the error. However, if this didn't fix the error, check the last known solution to the error below.

Use the correct Voice Chat device

Configuring the Voice Chat settings correctly (Image via Activision)

Finally, ensure that you are using the correct Voice Chat device. If you have a pair of gaming headphones and also use a dedicated microphone, the game might not automatically pick the right communication device for you. Hence, you must make the changes yourself. It's pretty straightforward. Here's how you can do it:

Go to the Settings menu and go to Audio .

menu and go to . Under the Voice Chat tab , ensure that Voice Chat is enabled.

, ensure that Voice Chat is enabled. Now set your Headphone/Speaker device correctly in the Voice Chat Output Device .

. Next, under the Microphone section , select Microphone Input Device and choose your microphone.

, select and choose your microphone. Finally, turn on Test Microphone to check if the devices are working as intended.

That's it. Now you should be able to hear as well as talk with other players in your games.

Reasons

The Black Ops 6 "Voice Chat not working" error is a niche problem that will likely occur for only a percentage of the community. The issue could be related to the game itself or an error on the user's side. If there are missing game files that handle voice communication, there is a chance that the game performs as intended while disabling only a single feature.

However, there is also a chance that the user's system is unable to detect the microphone input device. This can create an issue where the game tries to use the input but is unable to do so due to the system's problem. In such a case, it is best to check for driver updates and install the latest software versions to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

It is important to note that the workarounds provided here are not official fixes and different methods that have worked for some individuals in the community. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty website for patch note blogs.

