Black Ops 7 release date leaked, and it's a Friday

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:07 GMT
Black Ops 7 release date leaked, and it
Black Ops 7 release date gets leaked online (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7's release date has been leaked online by prominent leaker @TheGhostOfHope, a consistent source of rumors and information about all things Call of Duty. The leaker has been accurate on numerous occasions, and according to them, Black Ops 7 might be released on November 14, 2025.

Ad

This means the game could be released on Friday, at the beginning of the weekend.

Black Ops 7 release date leaked online

Black Ops 7 was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, 2025. The return of fan-favorite lead David Mason has everyone hyped for the upcoming title. With that in mind, @TheGhostOfHope believes the potential release date will be November 14, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The rumor gains more credence upon analyzing the usual Call of Duty title drop. Most games have been released between September and December, with a majority launching in November. For reference, here are some previous title drop dates:

  • Black Ops 6: October 25, 2024
  • Modern Warfare III: November 10, 2023
  • Modern Warfare II: October 28, 2022
  • Vanguard: November 5, 2021
  • Black Ops Cold War: November 13, 2020

Black Ops 6 was also released on a Friday, October 25, 2024. @TheGhostOfHope has also leaked many interesting details surrounding the upcoming entry, such as the tac-sprint, its futuristic setting, and more.

Ad

Although the release date has been leaked, fans likely won't have to wait too long for the official one. Black Ops 7 is set to highlight the Opening Night at this year's Gamescom. This will be the title's official worldwide reveal, which will be shown live on August 19, 2025, at 11 am PT/2 pm ET/7 pm BST.

Fans' reaction to the teaser has been warm and exciting. Details about the game were also discussed during a recent episode of the COD Pod, where it was revealed that we will likely witness an evolution of Omnimovement in BO7.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications