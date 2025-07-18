Black Ops 7 release date leaked, and it's a Friday

Black Ops 7's release date has been leaked online by prominent leaker @TheGhostOfHope, a consistent source of rumors and information about all things Call of Duty. The leaker has been accurate on numerous occasions, and according to them, Black Ops 7 might be released on November 14, 2025.This means the game could be released on Friday, at the beginning of the weekend.Black Ops 7 release date leaked onlineBlack Ops 7 was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, 2025. The return of fan-favorite lead David Mason has everyone hyped for the upcoming title. With that in mind, @TheGhostOfHope believes the potential release date will be November 14, 2025.The rumor gains more credence upon analyzing the usual Call of Duty title drop. Most games have been released between September and December, with a majority launching in November. For reference, here are some previous title drop dates:Black Ops 6: October 25, 2024Modern Warfare III: November 10, 2023Modern Warfare II: October 28, 2022Vanguard: November 5, 2021Black Ops Cold War: November 13, 2020Black Ops 6 was also released on a Friday, October 25, 2024. @TheGhostOfHope has also leaked many interesting details surrounding the upcoming entry, such as the tac-sprint, its futuristic setting, and more.Although the release date has been leaked, fans likely won't have to wait too long for the official one. Black Ops 7 is set to highlight the Opening Night at this year's Gamescom. This will be the title's official worldwide reveal, which will be shown live on August 19, 2025, at 11 am PT/2 pm ET/7 pm BST.Fans' reaction to the teaser has been warm and exciting. Details about the game were also discussed during a recent episode of the COD Pod, where it was revealed that we will likely witness an evolution of Omnimovement in BO7. Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:Call of Duty is completely broken after CODToons event went live in Warzone and Black Ops 6Call of Duty Next details for BO7 leakedHow to get American Dad Stan Smith Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone