Call of Duty cheaters are outsmarting Activision even after ban: Is Ricochet working?

Call of Duty's anti-cheat software, Ricochet, was recently bypassed as cheaters managed to outsmart it. Even after being detected, they quickly optimized their cheats within 24 hours, releasing an improved version capable of bypassing the system again. In this article, we will examine how cheaters are outsmarting Call of Duty's Ricochet and discuss steps the developers are planning to take to address the issue as the launch of Black Ops 7 approaches.Cheaters are outsmarting Call of Duty's RicochetIn recent times, several cheat providers have been discovered and shut down by Call of Duty. Similarly, on August 29, 2025, a cheat provider known as Fecurity was detected. Players using its cheats began experiencing new trolling and detection measures from Call of Duty, such as being forced into free fall without a parachute, resulting in instant death, seeing invisible weapons, or encountering duplicated player models in front of them. However, after being detected, Fecurity quickly optimized its software and announced a new version within a day. This updated cheat not only bypassed Ricochet's anti-cheat screening but also introduced enhanced features, allowing players to continue hacking in matches easily.This highlights Ricochet's inability to keep hackers at bay, as cheat providers can improve and bypass the system within just a single day.Also read: COD fans want Dexter collab in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Halloween eventWhat changes are coming to Ricochet to fight cheatersIn the past few months, Ricochet has seen significant improvements, managing to keep hackers somewhat suppressed, though not entirely eliminated. With Black Ops 7 set to launch on November 14, 2025, Call of Duty has been testing new methods to combat cheating and announced two PC-based security features, TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot.Currently, these features have already been added and implemented, but are not mandatory. However, once Black Ops 7 releases, they will become mandatory and are expected to serve as a foundation for reducing cheating in the game.TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) is a hardware-based security feature that prevents tampering, while Secure Boot ensures that no untrusted software is loaded when Windows starts.