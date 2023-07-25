Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 leaks: New logo, Monster Energy collaboration, Ghost, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is expected to launch in a couple of months, with several leaks surfacing online just ahead of its arrival. Recently, images from posters of Call of Duty's collaboration with Monster Energy drink were leaked online. These images contain important details regarding the upcoming title, including the game's logo, characters expected to return, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) has long been a subject of speculation. Since there have been no official statements from the developers yet, players only have rumors and leaks to base their expectations on. Previous leaks revealed some crucial dates for the title, including the release date and beta testing phase. Despite these leaks, information was scarce.

However, fresh details have now surfaced, giving players a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming launch. With that said, this article will take a closer look at all the Modern Warfare 3 leaks, including their recent collaboration with Monster, potential characters, and logo.

Modern Warfare 3 logo revealed following leaked Monster Energy Drink promo material

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Image confirms



Via @algebra_sloth BREAKING: Modern Warfare III logo has officially been leaked by a promotion with Monster energy drink.Image confirms #MWIII is the title and features Captain Price and what looks to be Makarov.Via @algebra_sloth pic.twitter.com/qK2Ktjn8Gl

Images from Modern Warfare 3's collaboration with Monster Energy drink were recently leaked, and along with them, a host of crucial details surfaced. The most important of them all is the logo.

MW3 is shifting from the design style they opted for in Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Instead, the logo design seems to resemble that from Black Ops 3. It is a simple three single-line design in red, marking the Roman numeral 3. Monster Energy Drink's logo also has three lines but in green, and the collaboration between the two is certainly intriguing.

The font of the game's title remains intact and resembles the Modern Warfare (2019) design. That said, this is not everything that the leaked posters revealed.

Which characters will be returning in Modern Warfare 3?

Ghost and Captain Price to return in Modern Warfare 3 (Images via Activision)

Based on the leaked images, it is clear that beloved characters like Captain Price and Ghost will be returning in Modern Warfare 3. Just behind the MW3 logo, one can see Captain Price. Ghost is also present in the poster. He can be seen on the body of the Monster Energy Drink cans in the foreground, right next to the QR code.

However, these two aren't the only characters in the poster. Looking closely at the red area behind Captain Price, one will notice an ominous eye observing Price. Although it isn't confirmed who the character is, some claim it to be Makarov, the iconic villain of the original Modern Warfare trilogy.

Makarov has been talked about at the conclusion of Modern Warfare 2's (2022) campaign mode as well as at the end of Episode 4 of Atomgrad Raid. Hence, his appearance in MW3 will be no surprise.

Moreover, since this is the direct sequel to MW2, players expect to see characters such as Laswell, General Shepherd, Alex, and Gaz.

The game is expected to launch on November 10, 2023, with the Early Access Campaign rumored for November 2, 2023.

That covers everything about the latest MW3 leak. Players looking forward to the game should tune into Warzone 2 when Season 5 arrives, as rumors suggest that MW3 will be officially unveiled at an event unfolding in the title's DMZ mode.