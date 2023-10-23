Can you change the reticle in Warzone 2 The Haunting event?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is live with The Haunting event to celebrate the Halloween festival and received a new look for the maps and limited-time game modes. One of the makeovers includes a darker shade that envelopes the entire battlefield and makes it hard to spot enemies without proper equipment like night-vision optics or thermal scopes.

However, players might wonder if they can change the reticle on these scopes through the gunsmith.

The gunsmith system introduced with Warzone 2 provides a wide range of customizations for one’s preferred weapon. It features a long list of attachments that can be used to personalize most guns for different gunfight scenarios. However, changing the exact reticle for a specific weapon cannot be done directly in the battle royale.

This article will highlight how you can change the reticles in Warzone 2 The Haunting event.

How to change the reticle of optics in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Expand Tweet

The method to change the reticle of any optics in Warzone 2 cannot be done directly from the weapon gunsmith menu, unlike its prequel. You need to either claim any free gun skins or buy specific bundles that come with unique weapon blueprints that have a different reticle in their optics.

If you own such a cosmetic item, follow these steps to quickly change your reticle in Warzone 2.

Launch the game with your account credentials.

Head over to your game home screen and click on the Weapons tab present on the top ribbon.

Choose the weapon you want to change the reticle on and open the gunsmith customization menu.

Scroll to the optic you want to use and own a variation of and click on it to choose from the base and other versions.

Once you choose your preferred optic cosmetic, the reticle will change when you Aim Down Sight (ADS) with the gun.

It is important to note that all weapon blueprints do not come with a custom reticle optic on them. This is quite rare, so it is recommended to do your due diligence and research the items before making any purchases. Therefore, if you do not have any such blueprints, you cannot change the reticle on your scope for the battle royale.

When does Warzone 2 The Haunting event end

Expand Tweet

Players can expect The Haunting event to continue till around November 6, 2023, as the game event called Soul Capture has a distinct countdown that started off at 19 days on October 17, 2023. The exact date and time have not been officially announced by Activision.

It is a great time for the player base to expand their cosmetics collection by completing mini-event challenges and claiming all available free rewards alongside the daily login rewards.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.