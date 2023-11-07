Can you use MW2 weapon camos on Modern Warfare 3 weapons?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is still in its early access stages, but players are already lining up to grab the different camos available in-game. Camos are weapon skins that players can use to adorn their guns. While these don't affect the overall damage output of the weapon itself, it does reflect the player's skill. Every single camo in the game must be unlocked by completing specific challenges.

But the question still remains: Can you use weapon camos from MW2 in Modern Warfare 3?

Can you use base MW2 camos in Modern Warfare 3?

Based on the information in the official Call of Duty blog post, you will be able to use all base MW2 weapon camos on weapons in Modern Warfare 3. The reverse of this is also true. A few MW2 weapons have made their way to the sequel, so these, alongside the new additions, will also be eligible for camos from the previous game.

However, to use these cosmetics, you must have unlocked both the weapon and the camo. For example, if the camo originates in MW2 and the weapon is exclusive to MW3, unless you've unlocked the cosmetic in the former, you won't be able to use it on the weapon in the sequel.

Can you use MW2 mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3?

Similar to base camos, the MW2 mastery camos, which are also known as the completionist variants, will carry over to Modern Warfare 3. However, you cannot use them on weapons exclusive to the game.

Some weapons from MW2 can be found in the sequel as well. So, if you've unlocked both the weapon and its respective completionist camo in MW2, you can use it in the sequel.

This is an interesting way to allow players to showcase their skill and prowess while maintaining the integrity of the camo.

How to unlock completionist camos in Call of Duty

The requirement to unlock these completionist camos in both games still remains the same. You must first unlock the base camo by completing the four different weapon challenges.

From thereon, you can access the completionist challenge, which will require you to get a certain number of kills for specific times without dying. Although there might be some variations to the completionist challenge, the basic requirement is generally the one mentioned above.