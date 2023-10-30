Captain Price's Revenge event in Warzone 2: Expected date, content, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may get a surprise event called Captain Price’s Revenge during the last week of The Haunting event. This seems to be a new promotion that could potentially bring in new skins and operator cosmetics for the entire community via challenges and rewards. It is the perfect time for players to grind the game and gather souls for The Haunting event's bonuses and expand their collection.

Warzone 2 caters to a massive player base that consists of both casual and competitive gamers with a thirst for new gameplay content. The developers might capitalize on this chance to provide the community with a brand-new event to give out more weapon blueprints, alongside adding some more details to Captain Price's storyline.

This article will highlight the possible release date and content for the Captain Price’s Revenge event in Warzone 2.

Note: The information provided cannot be confirmed as most of the parts are speculation based on the observations made from an in-game weapon skin. Activision has not announced any such confirmations about a new event.

When will Captain Price’s Revenge event start in Warzone 2?

The new Captain Price’s Revenge event will most probably kickstart on October 31, 2023, in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and might be hosted as a live event for the entire community to participate. It could follow past trends and provide a gameplay experience similar to that of the Shadow Siege event, which concluded after decimating Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah.

However, the exact date and time cannot be confirmed without an official announcement from Activision or any of the developers. The publisher might provide more details about the upcoming event via the official Call of Duty blog or social media platforms like Twitter (X).

What is included in Captain Price’s Revenge event in Warzone 2?

While there is no official confirmation about the Warzone 2 event, players might get to participate in the event-based challenges to claim rewards like an operator skin or weapon blueprints. These could come with player cards, emblems, loading screens, Double XP tokens, and more.

This event could also include a list of redeemable items like the one that is currently being featured in The Haunting’s Soul Capture event.

It is important to note that all the details are based on a patch of text that was discovered on various different gun skins. Most players noticed this in the new daily login rewards where the shotgun contained the text “Captain Price’s Revenge Tuesday October 31, 8 PM Al Mazrah City.” This has excited the entire player base and caused various discussions to start on platforms like Reddit.

However, there is a chance that this is simply a skin design and does not carry any weight. The developers may have put such stickers on the skin and created a fake poster for the players to observe and figure out.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for Call of Duty’s official Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent CoD updates.