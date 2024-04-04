CoD pro makes Kar 2.0 loadout as MORS sniper take over Rebirth Island in Warzone

With the release of Season 3, Call of Duty has launched the MORS sniper in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Immediately after the release, the sniper rifle has become a meta on the newly launched Rebirth Island, and fans have been calling it as the Kar 2.0 due to its fast ADS and one-shot-kill.

A Call of Duty pro named Xen Zyro posted a clip on Twitter, showing the best MORS sniper class setup to use in Warzone right now. The setup will make people remember the golden days of the Kar98k domination on Rebirth Island.

Read on to delve deeper into the meta loadout of the MORS sniper in Warzone's Rebirth Island.

CoD pro shows best meta MORS loadout to use in Warzone's Rebirth Island

If you want to build a MORS loadout build that'd resemble the Kar98k in Warzone's Rebirth Island, here are the attachments you should use.

Barrel : Downfall Light Barrel

: Downfall Light Barrel Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip

OP-980 Grip Laser: SL Razorehawk Laser Light

SL Razorehawk Laser Light Stock: Superlite-90 Stock

Superlite-90 Stock Bolt: Quick Bolt

To make the build, using the Downfall Light Barrel is essential. It increases the Aim Down Sight Speed, Aim Walking Speed, and the Movement Speed. However, it slightly affects the Bullet Velocity and Range. Hence, using the same barrel in larger map isn't recommended.

Using the Sl Razorehawk Laser Light is also crucial to make the MORS one of the deadliest weapons on Rebirth Island. The attachment increases the weapon's accuracy and handling. If you want to land your shots correctly, add this in your loadout.

Another important is the Quick Bolt. After much-anticipation, Call of Duty has added this in the arsenal and the attachment increases the weapon's re-chambering speed, making it easier to use in close-range combat.

Using the OP-980 Grip and the Superlite-90 Stock are also important as both attachments increase the weapon's mobility. Hence, it resembles the Kar98k from the OG days in Warzone.

Unlocking MORS sniper in Warzone

To unlock the MORS Sniper in Warzone, you just need to complete the Sector 4 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. As the final reward of completing the sector, you can claim the weapon for free.

