CoD pros "had difficulty" in Black Ops 2 tournament, aim assist controversy riles up

A friendly Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (CoD: BO2) tournament was held recently with some of the most prominent names in the current esports scene, where they reportedly found it hard to aim due to the game’s weak aim assist. This was pointed out in a recent tweet by “@coone90,” which also contains a short video of the competition. It was a shocking view and fueled the community's debate on the topic of aim assist once again.

Aim Assist (AA) has historically been a feature provided to console users in an attempt to balance the playing field. However, many in the community seem to be of the opinion that it has become a problematic existence that acts as an advantage over other input users (keyboard and mouse).

Let us take a closer look at the community’s perspective after the recent CoD Black Ops 2 competition.

Community argues over the return of weaker aim assist in CoD after the Black Ops 2 event

The Call of Duty (CoD) community is easily one of the largest in the entire shooting genre. The series started incorporating crossplay between different platforms to create a larger playerbase and ingrained aim assist to provide console players with a helping hand. However, the Black Ops tournament presented a point of debate as even the pros struggled to properly aim and track enemies.

A certain part of the comments questioned if the Aim Assist setting was turned on at all as the players seemed to playing using controllers but connected to PCs. Another player replied citing that older titles had weaker AA and toned down to a degree that makes it seem absent when compared to more modern titles like Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

Several users complained that a weak aim assist favored the entire community as it promoted skill growth for console players. A sudden drop in AA's strength could drastically change CoD's current state. This caused some discussions to arise about how it could tilt in the favor of keyboard and mouse users.

A few comments resorted to mockery and stated how the new pros could not handle the older titles. This could also be a shallow metric to gauge the talent of recent professional players. This is primarily because a large percentage of the player base holds the aim assist accountable for the rapid increase of pros utilizing controllers.

There are also a few comments that explain how aim assist worked in older CoD titles. It stated how older games had bigger stick dead zones that could not be customized and featured a largely different aim curve. A quick solution was provided in the comment section suggesting that the developers disable crossplay and introduce input-based matchmaking.

Such a route would allow weaker aim assist and even special modes that have zero AA. But when platforms are merged, aim assist becomes a crucial pillar to create an overall balanced battlefield.

