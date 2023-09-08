Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 recently received a new bundle called Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack, and it is currently available for purchase through both titles' in-game stores. The addition contains several new cosmetics, including fresh weapon skins. Activision released this bundle on September 7, 2023, as a part of the new gameplay content in Season 5 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 and MW2 have a dedicated developer team that works on cosmetics and brings new Operator and weapon skins like the new 21 Savage bundle. The new Cosmic Traveler is a new addition to the series of pro packs periodically introduced to both Modern Warfare 2 and its battle royale counterpart.

The items in this fresh inclusion look stunning with their new designs and distinct yet appealing color schemes.

What is the price of the Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Warzone 2 Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack (Image via Activision)

The Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack is currently available in both titles' stores at a total amount of $20 USD, which is equivalent to 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP). It is a compelling bundle as, on purchasing it, fans will receive a bunch of new items with a flashy operator skin and a full refund on the spent amount in CP.

What is included in the Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack?

Warzone 2 Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack contents (Image via Activision)

The pro pack contains a total of eight items, including the Call of Duty Points. Here is a list of everything that you will get if you purchase the bundle.

2,400 Call of Duty Points

“Cosmos” Operator skin for Velikan (includes the Cranial Crack finishing move)

“Deep Space” Tempus Razerback animated camo (Pro tuned)

“Great Filter” Sakin MG38 animated camo

“Universe Contained” Weapon Charm

“Orbiting Death” Large Decal

“Interstellar Interloper” Loading Screen

“Technological Advance” Emblem

It is important to note that these items are not available for individual purchase and can only be added to your inventory when you get the entire bundle. The pack contains a note and confirms that its content will be carried over and available in Activision’s upcoming Modern Warfare 3.

More details about the bundle

Cosmos Operator Skin in Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack (Image via Activision)

Players can purchase this bundle in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and utilize cross-progression to access it on their preferred platform. The Cosmic Traveler Pro Pack has a galactic theme and introduces items in that design with a deep-space purple color.

Its Operator's skin seems to have an advanced space suit equipped with torso armor in that same color scheme as well. The design of the character’s armor changes depending on the viewer's position and does not seem to be as dark as some other cosmetics, like Black Noir.

The new bundle's weapon skins have colors similar to that of its Operator, with intricately designed animated surfaces.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.