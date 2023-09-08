Top 5 meta loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Vondel is a Battle Royale, Resurgence, and DMZ map in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded and the recent update has changed its meta. The Warzone 2 Season 5 update has successfully fine-tuned the battle dynamics with balancing tweaks and movement modifications. With more balanced weapon classes, the Vondel battlefield is experiencing a complete turnover in meta.

The Season 5 update brought balance into Warzone 2's meta. A few weapons clearly stand out from the crowd, but many previously overlooked weapons can compete in both long and short-range engagements. Let's drill down into the details and explore the top 5 meta loadouts that can help you dominate the Vondel battleground.

M13B and 4 other meta loadouts to dominate Vondel in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

All of the loadouts listed below are ideal for the mid-sized Vondel map since their weapon classes have strong mobility. Assault rifles are mobile without compromising range, whereas SMGs are simply the best options for close-quarters fighting.

1) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M13B is a fantastic choice for Vondel because it kills quickly and is easy to operate due to its fast fire rate. The M13B AR is making a resurgence in the Warzone 2 community in the ongoing Season 5, rising from a niche weapon to one of the meta weapons. It's a powerful assault rifle.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

2) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

SMGs rule the compact Warzone 2 Vondel terrain meta, where rapid thinking is required to succeed, and the Lachmann Sub kills faster than any other SMG in Warzone 2. Despite receiving a set of significant nerfs back in Season 3, the Lachmann Sub remained one of the meta's standouts following the patch. This weapon is lethal at close range.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

3) Rapp H

RAPP H loadout (Image via sym.gg)

LMGs are an excellent alternative for engaging enemies in long-range combat in Warzone 2's Vondel park. The RAPP H is a particularly appealing option because of its quick fire rate in this weapon category. It also has an outstanding damage range, making it useful in long-range confrontations. With the correct weapon attachments, Perks, and Equipment, you can make this weapon even more lethal.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock

MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip

4) HCR 56

HCR 56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

While LMGs are unquestionably bulky, they can carry a powerful punch when used and built appropriately, and the HCR 56 is no exception. It's heavy but powerful, with a wide range of capabilities. However, to attain such adaptability, a proper loadout is required. We have the greatest HCR 56 loadout as well as the perks, equipment, and attachments you'll need to stay on top of the leaderboard.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel

FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

5) FR Avancer

FR Avancer loadout (sym.gg)

The FR Avancer has arrived in Warzone 2 to disrupt the multiplayer Vondel meta, introducing an accurate yet fast-firing AR. The FR Avancer, unlike its more recognizable relative, is a full-auto weapon with an extraordinarily high fire rate as opposed to a burst rifle. Its raw damage is unremarkable, but its low recoil and high fire rate make it an easy AR to value in Vondel.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 435MM FR435

435MM FR435 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.