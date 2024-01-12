Did MTZ Interceptor receive a nerf in Warzone Season 1?

Yes, Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 dished out a significant nerf to the MTZ Interceptor. Previously, it was one of the highest-damaging marksman rifles which had solidified its place in the meta with its incredible performance. However, the most recent patch has affected its ability to take down enemy operators as the developers scaled down its overall damage profile.

The MTZ Interceptor took the spotlight with popular builds that could help you rake in kills with just two headshots. This became problematic as most players started using the same setup and paired it with shotguns to win matches. This patch will likely remove this stale meta and help the community experiment with other weapons in the pool.

This article will highlight MTZ Interceptor’s nerf in Warzone.

What were the MTZ Interceptor changes in Warzone Season 1?

Here is a list of all the changes that were introduced to Warzone’s MTZ Interceptor.

Maximum damage was reduced from 95 to 85 .

was reduced from . Minimum damage was reduced from 84 to 78.

This means that the overall damage range of the marksman rifle was taken down a notch to make its 2-shot build ineffective. It can still land devastating blows with each of its bullets, but it will no longer be able to take down players almost instantaneously.

The devs seem to have gauged various metrics like game data and player feedback and decided to nerf the MTZ Interceptor due to its immense stopping force.

One of the biggest benefits of utilizing the MTZ Interceptor was that it could be used to engage in long-range gunfights without losing damage output. Since it is a marksman rifle, it already had high accuracy and damage stats, making it suitable for builds that could further boost its bullet velocity and damage range.

However, this quickly became a broken meta as most players could not react to being shot by this heavy rifle. With the new update, the marksman cannot take down operators so easily and provide others with a chance to find cover and retaliate accordingly. However, it is still a formidable weapon that can clean up the battlefield from a distance.

One of the most redeeming qualities of the weapon seems to be its stability when firing shots at distant targets. But this is balanced with its low mobility stats, which makes it crucial for it to be paired with a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) or modified Handguns for movement speed.

It is best to equip perks like Double Time and High Alert in a class with MTZ Interceptor as they can increase your mobility and provide information about enemy operators spotting you.

Fans can find other builds for the Interceptor as professional players and content creators find new class setups.

