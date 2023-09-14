Warzone 2 veteran IceManIsaac recently pointed out the infamous Alt+F4 exploit that could be used to avoid losing Skill Rating (SR) in ranked matches. This method is being abused by a lot of players to avoid losing their position on the leaderboard. The developer seems to be aware of this problem, but a permanent fix is yet to be deployed for the battle royale’s ranked playlist.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter at its core and requires a lot of skill to climb the ranks and the leaderboard. However, the entire ranked category is controlled by a simple loss and gain of SR that can either push a player higher on the list or drag them down. The Alt+F4 exploit allows players to instantly leave a ranked match and avoid losing SR from their current pool.

This article will highlight the Alt+F4 exploit and its effects on Warzone 2 Ranked.

How does the Warzone 2 Ranked exploit work?

This method is generally used when the team is eliminated to protect one’s SR. The game detects this as a non-participation and recuses the player account from accumulating negative SR. IceManIsaac utilizes a third-party website that tracks Warzone 2 ranked stats and provides reasonable proof that players have been abusing the Alt+F4 exploit.

The exploit is popularly known as “dashboarding” in the community and has been prevalent for weeks. The content creator points out that the data is public and can be checked out by the entire community.

How do players abuse the Alt+F4 exploit in Warzone 2 Ranked?

Expand Tweet

This exploit is mostly used by the Top 250 players and can be noted by looking at the metric that showcases the SR gain streak. It is incredibly efficient in avoiding SR loss and helps players maintain their position on the leaderboard.

Several players have raked up incredible streaks with high SR gains that almost seem impossible, considering the volatile nature of the battle royale. IceManIsaac dives deeper into the stats of individual player accounts to show how this can be checked with the help of recent match histories.

A ranked battle royale match usually takes around 30 minutes. If the history has inconsistent match timings with only positive SR, the player may have used the dashboarding exploit to avoid negative scores. This is a major issue as some players have gained considerable fame on platforms like Twitch due to their high leaderboard ranking.

IceManIsaac's solution to dashboarding in Warzone 2 Ranked

Expand Tweet

The content creator states that gaining and losing SR is a part of the game and should not be avoidable for some players due to some exploit. At the very least, it should carry some in-game punishments to deter the player base from dashboarding and preserve the ranked mode.

Since the developer has full access to all the data, IceManIsaac pleads to introduce some form of penalty. The implementations could include a complete SR reset of the accounts, matchmaking cooldowns, or even permanent bans in case of excessive SR exploitation.

Follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.