Warzone Mobile, the mobile counterpart of the popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Battle Royale, has retained several features from the PC and console versions, including many maps and modes. However, the matchmaking aspect of the game still remains unclear.

Warzone Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile have different approaches when it comes to player experience. Call of Duty Mobile uses bots to help players learn the game, while Warzone Mobile does not. In Warzone Mobile, players can expect to face opponents with similar skill levels right from the start, as there are no bots in the initial matches.

In this article, we will look into details about SBMM and its presence in Warzone Mobile:

What is SBMM and exploring the possibilities of it's presence in Warzone Mobile?

SBMM stands for Skill-Based Matchmaking, a commonly used system in online multiplayer games where players with the same level of skills are grouped together in the same lobbies, matches, and games. SBMM's major purpose is to provide a more balanced gameplay, ensuring players are not matched against opponents who are better or worse than them in terms of skill.

Based on various in-game data, like the KD ratio and other statistics, the matchmaking system attempts to pair players with others who have similar skill levels.

Over the years, Call of Duty has traditionally used player performance, among other things, as part of its matchmaking process, dating back to 2007 when Activision released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. SBMM still remains a controversial topic today, with opinions divided on its effectiveness.

While the developers haven’t officially confirmed that SBMM is in Warzone Mobile, it is widely believed by players that the game incorporates this matchmaking mechanism. This stems from the presence of SBMM in MW3 and Warzone’s PC version.

Looking at the matchmaking algorithms of both MW3 and Warzone, where developers have previously confirmed that factors such as skill level and performance do influence the matchmaking process, it’s safe to say that Warzone follows a similar approach to provide balanced and competitive matchmaking for players.

However, it's important to acknowledge that the specific workings of SBMM in Warzone Mobile remain unclear, as developers have not provided detailed insight into its matchmaking system.

While Warzone Mobile may not reveal how its matchmaking system works, SBMM is a crucial tool for ensuring players have a fair and competitive gameplay experience.

