Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino is available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone's in-game store. The bundle's highlight is the unique green-themed Operator skin for the Pathfinder Operator. It also includes two fully customized weapon blueprints for the BP 50 assault rifle and TAQ Evolvere LMG, along with Kawaii Cruelty Tracers and the VwV 2.0 Tracer Death Effect.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of the bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price and featured items, and analyzes whether it's worth buying.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Price of the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino bundle (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points). Follow the steps to purchase this bundle:

Launch either MW3 or WZ.

Once you are in the menu, navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down and head to the Trending section.

Once you locate the bundle, select it and proceed with the purchase.

If you don't have sufficient COD Points, visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount.

Here's a list of CoD Points packages, along with their corresponding real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

$1.99 / £1.79 500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

$4.99 / £4.31 1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points : $9.99 / £8.50

: $9.99 / £8.50 2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

$19.99 / £16.79 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

$39.99 / £34.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points : $74.99 / £63.99

: $74.99 / £63.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points : $99.99 / £84.99

: $99.99 / £84.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Upon purchase of the bundle, all the associated items will be available and accessible across both titles.

What's included in the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino bundle in MW3 and Warzone

The Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino bundle in MW3 and Warzone offers eight items, and the complete breakdown of the items is listed below:

Kabuto Pathfinder Operator Skin

Pathfinder Operator Skin Midori BP50 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

BP50 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Crocodile TAQ Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint

TAQ Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint Midori Large Decal

Large Decal Sweet Rampage Sticker

Sticker Evergreen Charm

Charm Green Genjitsu animated Emblem

animated Emblem Mesmerizing Midori animated Calling Card

Is the Tracer Pack: Echo Endo: Evergreen Rhino bundle worth buying?

This is a unique-looking bundle with excellent items. The notable element is the futuristic carapace-themed Operator skin featuring horns, hanging wires, and an animated visor, ensuring you stand out in lobbies.

Additionally, it includes animated emblems and calling cards, along with two exceptional weapon blueprints with exclusive tracers and death effects. Overall, it's a valuable collection, and it's worth the money.

