Emerald Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

A new bundle called the Emerald Pro Pack is now available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Instead of the typical in-game credits, this special cosmetic pack can only be purchased with real money. As the name suggests, the bundle includes skins, blueprints, and other cosmetic items that feature an emerald color.

If you plan to purchase the Emerald Pro Pack in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, read on to learn more about the bundle's price, inclusions, and whether it's worth your cash.

What is the price of the Emerald Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Emerald Pro Pack costs $19.99 in the Call of Duty Store. As mentioned, you can only use real money to purchase this bundle, so any extra Call of Duty points (CP) from your previous purchases won't offset the price.

However, the price tag is roughly the same as the previous 2,400 CP bundles when converted into cash.

Here's the complete list of the CP-cash conversion in the Call of Duty Store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

What’s included in the Emerald Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new bundle contains several MW3 weapon blueprints and in-game cosmetics, an Operator skin, and Call of Duty Points worth 2,400 CP. All the items included feature an emerald green aesthetic.

Check the list below for the full inclusions of the pack:

"Gale" Operator skin for Byline

"Acrylic" SVA-545 Weapon Blueprint

"Short Circuit" Haymaker Weapon Blueprint

"Inner Beauty" Large Decal

"X-ray Vision" Weapon Sticker

"Skin of Invisibility" Weapon Charm

"Inn" Large Decal

2,400 Call of Duty Points

Is the Emerald Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Operator skin included in the new pack lacks uniqueness and creativity, as do the designs of the weapon blueprints and cosmetic sets. The overall theme of the bundle is lacking, and unless green is your favorite color, there's nothing particularly striking about it.

However, the bundle does offer 2,400 Call of Duty Points, which can be seen as getting two bundles for the price of one. Instead of purchasing your desired bundle by topping up $20 to obtain 2,400 CP (the regular bundle price), you can buy this pack and use the CP it provides to purchase your desired bundle separately.

