Eminem joins forces with Call of Duty again in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, reigniting nostalgia

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently released its multiplayer reveal trailer with Eminem’s soundtrack in the background. This has created a sense of continuity as the artist’s music was utilized to pack a punch in MW3’s prequel trailers as well. The developers may have used it since Activision’s upcoming multiplayer shooter will be released on the same platform.

Modern Warfare 3 becomes the third game where Eminem’s music has been used. The combined effect of explosive gameplay alongside an energetic track seems to have a massive impact in the latest trailer. Such collaborations generally grab the attention of the community and help bring in more players to the game.

This article will highlight Eminem’s lyrical presence in the latest Modern Warfare 3 trailer.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer collaboration with Eminem creates new hype

The Call of Duty developers understand that nostalgia is a tool they can utilize to hype their upcoming title. As such, the inclusion of a music track from one of the most prominent rappers in the industry should help with that. However, this is not the first time that Activision has collaborated with renowned celebrities.

Eminem’s songs were also used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Ghosts. This strategy should create a healthy pattern and could quickly reignite one's desire to compete in the game.

The move can be gauged with the attention that MW3 gained with the new multiplayer reveal trailer. The YouTube video has alone accrued over 37 million views and speaks volumes about the massive support for the Call of Duty series.

If the developers can inspire the majority of the community to purchase and play Activision’s upcoming game, it could potentially be one of the largest shooter titles.

Moreover, a higher player count would directly profit the publisher and pave the path to creating better games. Multiplayer titles like Call of Duty require top-tier polishing before being released, as they are stress-tested almost every day by thousands of players. This is one of the primary reasons for beta test phases that help developers gather crucial game data for fine-tuning a game.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 beta start?

PlayStation users can access the game on October 5, 2023, while the developers will open the gates for beta phase cross-play on October 12, 2023. Players will be able to experience all the improvements and changes in the beta phase, including fan-favorite mechanics like slide cancel and reload cancel.

