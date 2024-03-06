Every change in Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2 Reloaded update

Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2 Reloaded update is going through substantial changes. Activision has acknowledged the numerous issues with its Ranked Resurgence system, despite launching it with Season 2. After careful consideration, the title's Season 2 Reloaded update has been introduced with certain changes, curated with the community's needs in consideration.

This article will provide an in-depth overview of all the changes implemented with the latest update. For a detailed brief on the same, read on.

All changes in Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2 Reloaded update

Expand Tweet

The changes targeted with Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2 Reloaded update are mainly centered around skill rating (SR) and implementing new restrictions for the game mode. This will lay the foundation for a new way to play this game mode, promoting a different meta to grind SR.

The latest patch indicates all thermal optics have been added to the list of restrictions for Ranked Resurgence. This change alone will substantially improve the meta centered around using Thermal Optics in the game, offering players an even playing field.

Below is a detailed list of all the changes implemented for Ranked Resurgence in Warzone, as provided by the official patch notes.

Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence Restrictions

Optics

All Thermal Optics are now restricted as previously intended.

Earning SR

Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2 Reloaded update has improved upon Final Placement SR values. These have been adjusted to enhance the competitive integrity of the game mode. Winning matches and placing in the Top 3 spots yields more SR now. Here is a list of the newly adapted SR changes:

Top 12: 15 SR

15 SR Top 8: 30 SR

30 SR Top 5 : 50 SR

: 50 SR Top 3 : 60 SR

: 60 SR Victory: 100 SR (Unchanged)

General

Proximity chat has been disabled.

UI/UX and Bug fixes

Expand Tweet

Alongside these new changes for Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2 Reloaded update, the developers have implemented the following UI/UX upgrades and bug fixes.

UI/UX

1) Exfil Player Card

Players can now see their player card, which includes emblems and their respective gamer tags, in the exfil cinematic.

2) Deployable Buy Station Icons

Icons for Deployable Buy Stations will now show above other icons on the tac map for better visibility/legibility.

Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Fortune’s Keep, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed descriptions on some tactical equipment to match their exact functionality.

Fixed several interface issues when a player respawns after dying near the end of a Jailbreak public event.

Fixed an issue that would prevent a new weapon from appearing in the backpack inventory if it was picked up while replacing armor plates.

Fixed an issue that allowed Bomb Drones to down friendly players.

Fixed an issue causing several ground loot Ram-9 rarities to miss an attachment.

Fixed an issue where end-of-match names scrolled too low on the screen.

Fixed an issue allowing players to duplicate equipment.

Check out these COD articles from Sportskeeda:

Tracer Pack Green Ghoul Warhammer 40K skins II How to unlock SOA Subverter II Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer Pack II