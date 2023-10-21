"Feels so good to have fun playing Warzone": CoD fans celebrate the Haunting Event's success in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 has seen a dramatic drop in player numbers in the last few seasons. With recycled content being the prime source of entertainment offered to fans, it was natural for the game to lose players. However, the recent release of the Haunting Event in the title has been met with positivity and excitement by the community.

@ModernWarzone, a page hosted by DougDagnabbit, recently made a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating how fun the Warzone experience has been ever since the release of The Haunting. With a surge of new game modes, the community has definitely been thriving.

"Feels so good to have fun playing Warzone"

Let us take a look at the community’s response to WZ2 receiveing a whole array of content for Halloween with the Haunting.

CoD fans taken by surprise with surge of content in Warzone 2 with Haunting Event update

Zombie Royale, the returning game mode from other OG Call of Duty games, has received a positive reception. Players across the world have taken to X (previously Twitter) to acknowledge Activision and Sledgehammer Games' effort at making the new Haunting Events some of the best LTMs the game has ever seen.

ModernWarzone, in a recent post on X, stated that the very chaos and comeback potential offered by Zombie Royale is what makes the game mode all the more fun and exciting to play.

Another popular CoD content creator, TacticalBrit, posted a gameplay clip of Zombie Royale. He highlighted the immense fun he had queueing for Zombie Royale games and the amount of action it involved, especially in the final zones of the game. According to him, Zombie Royale features some of the most highlight-worthy moments ever offered in Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Infamous Call of Duty content creator Swagg from FaZe has also made a post on X, commending CoD for the amazing Vondead Event in The Haunting. Not only has Zombie Royale been an incredible success, but Vondead is right behind it as one of the most played game modes in the Haunting Event.

StoneMountain agreed with FaZe Swagg's comment about Vondead. The user, who has in a previous post been quite content with Zombie Royale and some of its features has now embraced Vondead. The gameplay offered in Vondead is simply exhilarating, always bringing players back for more action.

Comment from BigEazyy_91 on X (image via x.comm/@Bigeazyy91)

X user @BigEazyy_91 wanted these modes to be kept on permanent rotation. This would allow players to engage in Vondead and Zombie Royale gameplay on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

Call of Duty has definitely made the right move with the new Haunting Event, and it is only fair to assume that players can expect even bigger and better LTMs from Activision in Warzone 2 in the near future.