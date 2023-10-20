Is Vondead available in Warzone 2 The Haunting?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received new gameplay content with the arrival of The Haunting event, including Operation Nightmare and Soul Capture. The battle royale map Vondel will also make distinct visual changes to celebrate Halloween and will be added to the playlist with the name Vondead. Like Al Mazrah, the map will receive makeovers and feature different bosses throughout the terrain.

The developers have cascaded the update to allow the community to enjoy the new spooky-themed modes completely. Al Mazrah’s nightscape and massive resurgence mode was the first mini-event that went live alongside the Soul Capture event for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

This article will discuss the availability of Vondead in Warzone 2’s The Haunting event.

When will Vondead become playable in Warzone 2 The Haunting?

Players can queue for Vondead and participate in the zombie-infested battlefield when it releases on October 20, 2023, at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET/ 9:30 pm IST. Although currently unavailable, the game mode will become playable after the scheduled playlist update is deployed. Players might get a notification that the playlist is being updated and then shortly gain access to Vondead.

Vondead, The Haunting’s iteration of Vondel, will feature some of the most terrifying sceneries. This will include red rivers, blood-stained alleys and canals, burning vehicles, and a giant blood-red moon hanging over the city. All the signs hint towards a one-sided massacre by unearthly monsters that wiped the city clean and only left signs of struggle.

Players can spot different monsters throughout the map and kill them to gather Souls for the Soul Capture event. The Souls can also be picked from the bodies of eliminated operators. Apart from the easier creatures, Diablo 4’s Butcher will be present on the map. The boss can be summoned by using the altar, as all the mission debriefs point toward him for all the malevolent activity.

Witches and paranormals rampage through the lands and try to claim the life of anyone who walks on Vondead. Several Points of Interest (POIs) like Graveyard have become the den of summoning rituals that spawn hordes of monsters and need to be cleaned up by the player base. The developers have also announced that apart from the announced rewards, there might be hidden challenges that would give out even better items.

The introduction of Vondead will ease up the strain for players queuing up on Al Mazrah for The Haunting event. However, not all the boss monsters can be summoned on Vondel. Considering the map size, incorporating too many new portals and altars would make it far too chaotic and leave no room for the players to properly enjoy the new content.

It is an exciting week for the entire player base as The Haunting event brings alluring bundles and free rewards like the Diablo collaborations.