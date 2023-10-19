Warzone 2's rivers will "run red with blood" in the Vondead event

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s The Haunting makeover will arrive for Vondel soon and mark the beginning of the Vondead event. The map will host familiar boss monsters and paranormal creatures, which can be challenged for higher-tier loot and in-game rewards. The developers will add the new mode to the playlist for the playerbase to enjoy while dropping into a battlefield full of jumpscares and blood stains.

The Haunting event also brought new mini-events like Soul Capture and Operation Nightmare to give out free rewards. However, these items can only be claimed after completing the necessary challenges. Moreover, the game features a brand new set of Halloween-themed daily login rewards to expand one’s cosmetics collection.

This article will highlight the new Vondead event coming to Warzone 2.

Vondead set to arrive in Warzone 2’s The Haunting event

Expand Tweet

The Vondead event will go live on October 20, 2023, and enter the fold alongside Al Mazrah’s massive resurgence. Apart from the Halloween visual changes, Diablo 4’s popular villain, The Butcher, is set to appear on the Vondel map. The process of summoning the boss monster seems to be similar to Al Mazrah.

The developers outlined in the official Call of Duty blog that the Graveyard is one of the most significant Points of Interest (POIs) as it shows high summoning activities and could be related to the anomalies across the map. The streets and trains are stained with blood and tell a horrid story of a city overrun with zombies that massacred the population.

A bright red moon will hang above the map and create a spooky scenery with deep red accents and boasting the blood stains all over the area. The darkness that shrouds the map is reportedly a result of a magician casting an incantation which caused a massive zombie outbreak. The rivers and canals will show signs of struggle against unearthly monsters as blood runs through the waterways.

Expand Tweet

Players can find different demonic altars on Warzone 2’s Vondel as they provide more power to the paranormal and summoning activities. All the information points towards the anomalous presence of Diablo 4’s Butcher on the map, which must be eliminated to save what’s left of the region.

Vondead will feature more POIs that need proper investigation and cleansing, including Zoo, Stadium, and more. These areas might introduce new monsters to the map alongside hidden challenges for more compelling rewards.

It is important to note that Activision has not announced the official list of content and rewards for Vondead at the time of writing this article. A debrief from the publisher can be expected before the new game mode goes live, either through social media platforms or the official blog site.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out on the official Twitter (X) page of Call of Duty for announcements and new Warzone 2 blog links. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.