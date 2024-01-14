How to complete Aether Extractor contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Aether Extractor is one of the many contracts in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that you can take up and complete to earn exciting rewards. These unique missions will put you in a dangerous situation where you must fight off enemies and interact with huge machines in different locations. However, you can complete the contract with ease if you clean up the battlefield systematically.

The Aether Extractor contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) is quite easy in the outer regions as the difficulty of the zombies and mercenaries is low. As you move toward the red zone, it is better to take on these missions with a squad and high-tier weapons due to higher difficulty.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Aether Extractor contract in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies.

Most efficient method to complete Aether Extractor contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here is a short guide that you can utilize to complete the Aether Extractor contract in MW3 Zombies without any hiccups:

Launch your game and head over to the zombie mode.

Choose your preferred gear and start playing in a fresh session.

Once you are in the lobby, navigate to an Aether Extractor contract and activate it.

You will be shown markers on the map where you must visit and complete the contract.

The markers will provide the location of the extractors. You will have to defeat mercenaries near these locations alongside hordes of zombies.

Once you eliminate all enemies, you need to interact with the machine and overload the extractor to destroy it.

Repeat the same process for the others within the provided time limit to complete your objective.

After completing the contract, you can claim the exclusive rewards.

It is important to note that the enemies you face in all contracts will have a rising difficulty in a higher threat zone. So, it is best to complete these missions in the outer region whenever possible unless the objective specifically directs you to complete a higher-tier contract.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a team-based mode, but you can play it solo if you want. However, the infected battlefield is known for surprising even seasoned players, so it is best to stick with a team to survive dangerous situations.

Best weapons for Aether Extractor contract completion

It is best to equip two automatic weapons while taking up these contracts in MW3 Zombies. You can utilize one light machine gun (LMG) like the Pulemyot and another smaller submachine gun (SMG) like the Striker 9 for the best results. One can be used to dish out maximum damage, while the other can be used to deal damage while moving around the area.

