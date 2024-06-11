How to complete "Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills" challenge in Modern Warfare 3

The "Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills" challenge in Modern Warfare 3 is a part of the Season 4 Week 1 challenges. It is one of the most difficult weekly challenges in the game. On paper, the task seems quite simple. All you have to do is get two Operator kills using a Throwing Knife or a Stick Grenade in Multiplayer. However, you must get these eliminations at long range.

In this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can complete the "Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills" challenge in Modern Warfare 3.

Guide to completing "Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills" challenge in Modern Warfare 3

To complete the "Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills" challenge in Modern Warfare 3, follow the steps below:

First, you must create a new loadout with the Demolition Vest, which will allow you to equip two Lethal Equipment.

Equip Throwing Knives in your Lethal Equipment slot and the Munition Box as your Field Upgrade.

Go to the Small Maps Mosh Pit Playlist and keep searching for matches until you find the map 'Das Haus'.

Once spawned in, head over to the middle lane from the spawn area on either side of the map.

There are always players competing in the middle lane. Use the Throwing Knives to take out the Operator on the other side of the middle lane.

Getting Throwing Knife kills in Das Haus on Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

This challenge will take you a couple of tries to complete, but you will eventually get it done. You can add it to your list of tracked challenges to see if your kills are counted and the exact range you need to be at for those eliminations to count as long-range kills.

After completing the challenge, you will instantly earn 10,000 XP, which is a huge amount and will go towards not only leveling you up but also accessing higher tiers in the Mobile Suit Gundam Legends limited-time event.

But that's not all. As mentioned before, this task is a part of the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges. This means if you get it done along with four other weekly challenges from Week 1, you will earn the JAK Harbinger Aftermarket Part for the M4 Assault Rifle.

That covers everything about completing the "Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills" challenge in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The task is going to be tough and time-consuming, as there are a lot of variables that you must consider to complete it.

Hence, take your time and use the tips mentioned above to get the challenge done in the easiest way possible.

