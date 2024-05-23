How to complete the JAK Cutthroat MW3 Season 3 Week 8 challenge

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified May 23, 2024 19:22 GMT
JAK Cutthroat equipped to the MTZ 556 and MW3 logo at the bottom right
JAK Cutthroat MW3 Season 3 Week 8 challenge explored

One of the MW3 Season 3 Week 8 challenges requires you to amass 15 kills with JAK Cutthroat equipped to a recommended weapon. While the challenge is pretty straightforward, it has left a few players scratching their heads. The task doesn't specify which weapons in the game support the Cutthroat and as a result, many are unable to complete this simple challenge.

Hence, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can easily complete the JAK Cutthroat Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Week 8 challenge.

Guide to completing JAK Cutthroat MW3 Season 3 Week 8 challenge

As stated earlier, the JAK Cutthroat MW3 Season 3 Week 8 challenge requires you to equip the said part with a recommended weapon and get 15 kills with the gun. One of the reasons this has players confused is because they assumed that the part is an Aftermarket Conversion Kit. However, that isn't the case. In fact, it is a Stock attachment available only for some weapons.

Here are all the firearms that support this Stock attachment:

  • MCW
  • MTZ-556
  • MTZ-762
  • MTZ Interceptor
  • M4
  • M16
  • 556 Icarus
  • FTAC Recon
  • FSS Hurricane
  • Riveter
  • AMR9

However, since you need to equip this Stock with a recommended weapon to complete this challenge, you can use only the MTZ-556, MTZ-762, and M16.

Simply equip the Stock to any of the abovementioned three weapons and get 15 Operator kills with it to complete the challenge and reap the 5000 XP reward.

How to unlock the JAK Cutthroat Stock in MW3?

Unlocking the JAK Cutthroat in MW3
Unlocking the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 (Image via Activision)

To unlock the JAK Cutthroat Stock in MW3, complete any five out of the seven MW3 Season 3 Week 3 challenges in any of the game modes, i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, or Battle Royale (Warzone). Once unlocked, you can use the Stock with any of the aforementioned list of weapons.

It boosts the aim walking speed, improves aim walking steadiness, and increases the overall movement speed of the character with the weapon equipped.

This is an ideal Stock for Assault Rifles as it provides a massive boost to the overall mobility stats of the rifle, allowing you to play more aggressively, and is especially viable on the smaller maps of Modern Warfare 3, where fast-paced plays win you gunfights and eventually matches.

That covers everything about completing the new Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Week 8 challenge.

