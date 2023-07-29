How to complete the latest Vondel Easter eggs and earn weapon blueprints in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 packs another easter egg on Vondel that can provide players with four unique weapon blueprints. The publisher transitioned the map into the battle royale game modes after the recent Season 4 Reloaded update. This easter egg provides players with a huge amount of loot that can prove to be crucial in surviving the first few circles.

A Warzone 2 player uploaded a clip on TikTok sharing this information and providing all possible locations of the easter egg. The player base can parachute to these locations and hope to gain the loot to save time looking for the perfect loadout.

That said, there are a few steps that need to be completed before the loot container can be opened. This article will provide the most effective method to obtain this loot in Warzone 2’s Vondel.

Warzone 2 Vondel easter egg with secret loot container

Warzone 2 all possible locations of the container marked (Image via Activision)

The Vondel map has many secret rooms, and the most recent easter egg provides Warzone 2 players with unique weapon blueprints. Unlike the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) game mode, players cannot exfiltr from the map with those guns and add them to their inventories. Moreover, the secret container is available only in the battle royale and resurgence game modes.

Here are the different locations where the Vondel easter egg loot container can spawn. It is important to note that there is no method to guarantee the location of spawn, so players have to visit every place till they find it.

University

Fire Station

Central Station

Cruise Terminal

Windmill

Mall

The container spawns randomly in any of the six locations and can provide a respectable amount of loot to fresh players. This can also be used as a temporary loadout before the squad can get their personal ones.

Warzone 2 official game screenshot (Image via Activision)

Here is how you can gain access to the secret container and secure the easter egg blueprints inside:

You will need to traverse each of the locations till you find the container.

You must shoot down a total of five different security sensors present around the container. Generally, four are present outside, and the last one is near the loot itself.

You can memorize the location of the sensors as they always spawn in the same place. They make a loud sound when players go near them as they are triggered by proximity.

You can then go ahead and directly open the container and get your hands on the unique weapon blueprints.

Apart from the obvious weapons, players also gain a UAV and two field upgrades from this container. The field upgrades are usually armor and ammunition boxes to top up the lost resources and prepare the squad for upcoming battles.

It is also important to note that the progress of the sensors is shared with all players in the lobby. This can cause the team to have a target on their backs, so it is best to clear out the loot and reposition as fast as possible. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.