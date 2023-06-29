How to complete the Tier 3 Chemical Sourcing mission of the Crown faction in Warzone 2's DMZ?

Chemical Sourcing is a new mission in Warzone 2 Season 4. It is under Tier 3 of the Crown faction. The mission was also present in the previous season but had different tasks for you to complete. This one has a new concept and will require thorough searching skills. Players will require patience and dedication to complete the mission and earn intriguing rewards.

The mission requires you to find specific items, so players may get confused about where to find the necessary items, so the following article will provide a comprehensive guide to complete the Chemical Sourcing mission quickly.

Procedure to complete the Chemical Sourcing mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Chemical Sourcing task won't require overcoming challenging obstacles like beating a boss or completing a complex procedure. Still, it will test your scavenging abilities since you must look for specific items and dead drop in whatever spot that suits you inside Warzone 2's Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and even the Koschei Complex.

The mission requires you to complete three tasks:

Dead drop a bottle of sulphuric acid

Dead drop a bottle of hydrogen peroxide

Dead drop a bottle of radiation blockers

After completing all three tasks, you will receive a Double Weapon XP Token and an additional 10,000 XP. To achieve the mission, you must know where to find the items. Follow the helpful guide below to find them and guarantee a successful mission.

All the required items that you need to find (Image via YouTube/Errl Shatter)

The first item is sulphuric acid. You can find this item in Warzone 2's Koschei Complex.

Head inside the Complex from any of the four entrances. Green wooden boxes may be found inside several rooms; there is a reasonable probability that you will acquire sulfuric acid in these boxes. If you don't find any, don't give up and keep looking.

Once you acquire the item, you can dead-drop it or keep looking for the other things. Once you dead-drop it, the first task will be completed.

The second item, hydrogen peroxide, may be found inside the complex itself or within the Oasis region of Warzone 2's Al Mazrah, which is considerably simpler since it frequently spawns inside hidden caches.

Water bodies may be found near the far end of the Oasis region, as well as a few hidden caches; explore them all, and there is a good chance you will discover a bottle of hydrogen peroxide.

Your second task will be completed if you prefer to dead-drop the found item.

The final item is a bottle of radiation blockers. It commonly spawns inside hospital-like structures within Al Mazrah. It would be best if you searched for first-aid boxes present inside houses, and most likely, you will come across the required item.

After collecting all the items, you need to dead-drop them. In Al Mazrah, there are several dead-drop locations. Visit any one of them and dead-drop the things. After that, you will have completed the Chemical Sourcing mission.

The preceding guidance provides a risk-free approach to the mission. If you want a challenge, go inside Warzone 2's Koschei Complex and look for all the items there; you can even discover a dead-drop spot where the shopkeeper is present.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes