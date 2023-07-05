How to easily complete the 'Charged Interaction' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has interesting missions that enthrall players and give alluring rewards in addition to significant experience points. Season 4 introduces a slew of new missions, with the Charged Interaction being particularly challenging. As participants confront the strain of completing the initial two tasks within a restricted timeframe, proper punctuality and time management are essential in this mission. Success is dependent on meticulous attention to detail and timely implementation.

The Charged Interaction mission is part of the Crown faction's Tier 5. The objectives presented here are challenging, and players might require additional assistance to finish the tasks in a timely manner.

Completing the Charged Interaction mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Charged Interaction mission includes three tasks that need to be conducted in Al Mazrah and subsequently travel to Koschei Complex to complete the final task. The tasks are listed below:

Find and Take the Explosive Charge From the Zaya Observatory Tunnel Entrance.

Deliver the Charge to a Dead Drop to Neutralize the Timer.

Take the Charge and Deliver it to the Shopkeeper in Koschei Complex.

After completing all three tasks, you receive a Riot Shield (Contraband) and an additional 20,000 XP. The below guide will include the proper procedure for the swift completion of the Charged Interaction mission.

Firstly, you must deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and quickly find a vehicle to head toward Zaya Observatory POI on the map's south side.

The bomb or the explosive charge will be located in a tunnel entrance, and it starts its countdown the moment you spawn. So you need to grab the bomb with a limited time on your hand.

The tunnel entrance is located to the left of the POI and is recognizable by an independent chamber beside the main road.

Head inside the tunnel, and near the bunker door, you will find the Explosive Charge.

Explosive Charge location (Image via Activision)

Grab it, and quickly head towards the Zaya Observatory's dead drop.

The dead drop is located on the alley linking the three buildings present.

Zaya Observatory dead drop location in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Interact with it to stop the bomb's timer. To do this, simply place the bomb inside the dead drop and grab it back out. By doing so, you will successfully complete the second task.

Afterward, you can take all your time as the bomb's timer pauses.

However, to complete the task, you need to proceed toward the Koschei Complex.

You can take any of the four entrances and head inside to its core location, the Chemical Plant area.

Now, you have to find the Factory admin key inside the vents in the center of the region.

Head north towards the A1 section and unlock the Factory Admin area.

Proceed further into the region, and on the right side, you will notice the Shop section.

Head inside, and you'll find the Extraction Cache dead drop. Interact with it and put the paused explosive charge there to finish the last task.

With this, you will have successfully finished Warzone 2 DMZ's Charged Interaction mission.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

