How to easily complete the 'Night Operation' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers compelling missions that draw in the player base and reward them with exhilarating items and significant experience points. All play styles are catered for by the mission diversity, which ranges from challenging tasks to straightforward objectives. These varied mission structures guarantee ongoing excitement and immerse gamers in a more interesting gameplay experience.

The Night Operation mission is part of the White Lotus faction's Tier 2, which offers three tasks. It is a simple mission with less challenging duties. This article will provide detailed instructions on quickly completing the mission in a single deployment.

Completing the Night Operation mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Night Operation mission provides a time-efficient experience with simple objectives. Following the right approach, you may easily accomplish the tasks without facing AI opponents and get the accompanying rewards. The tasks are listed below:

Take the 2 IR Beacons From the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop

Plant 1 at the North Tower in the A.M. City Construction Zone

Plant 1 at the South Tower in the A.M. City Construction Zone

After completing all three tasks, you will receive the RAAL MG (contraband) and 7,500 XP.

The below guide will assist you in the swift completion of the mission.

First, you must deploy to Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and head east towards the Al Sharim Pass POI.

The dead drop is located at the top, and you can take two routes.

The main route will have many AIs and be challenging to cross.

However, if you take the southwestern side, the closest to the Ahkdar Village POI, you will not encounter any AIs, and you will directly reach the dead drop.

Dead drop location (Image via Activision)

You need to climb up certain mountain levels to reach a point where you will see a ladder. Once you climb the ladder, you will directly reach the dead drop. Interact with it and stow the IR Beacons in your backpack.

Now head towards the Al Mazrah City POI located in the map's northeastern direction.

Towards the southern end of the Al Mazrah City POI, there will be a construction site with two tall buildings under construction.

Head inside the north building and go to the elevator area. You will easily be able to zip all the way up. Once you are at the top, a prompt will be available stating, "Place IR Beacon."

Where to place the beacons (Image via Activision)

Plant the beacon, and the second building will appear in the south direction.

You can now move to the second building using the parachute. Once you get there, plant the second beacon on the top open floor, and your last task will be completed.

With this, you will have successfully completed the Night Operation mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

