How to easily complete the 'Frogicide' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Frogicide is a Tier 4 mission from the Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. It is pretty straightforward and consists of only one primary task. Players must destroy three Tactical Amphibious Vehicles or TAVs within five seconds. The time-sensitive nature of the task usually makes it difficult for players to complete this mission.

Upon completing the Frogicide mission, players will be rewarded with 15,000 XP and a 556 Icarus Contraband. With the rewards being so valuable, one should not sleep on this mission and complete it as soon as they become eligible. This guide will look closer at the Frogicide mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to complete it easily.

How to destroy three TAVs within 5 seconds in the 'Frogicide' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Frogicide can be exclusively completed in Vondel since TAVs can be found only on this map. Tactical Amphibious Vehicles are a new addition to Warzone 2 that arrived in the game with the Season 4 update. These vehicles can traverse both water and concrete roads. Although slower than other vehicles in the game, they make up for it with their versatility.

Before getting started with blowing up the vehicles, make sure you have C4s and an Ammunition Box in your inventory. Follow the steps below to easily complete the mission 'Frogicide' in DMZ:

Deploy into Vondel. Open your map and look for the TAVs marked on the map.

Approach any of them and drive to a secured location where you are less likely to be ambushed. If you have squad mates, ask them to bring the other two vehicles to the same location. If you don't, you must approach them and bring them back.

Next, park all three vehicles next to each other. The best possible way for this would be to make sure that the hoods of the vehicles point at each other with a little space in between for the C4s.

Keep exploding the C4s in the middle until all cars are blown simultaneously.

This completes the Frogicide mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Make sure that all TAVs have more or less the same health. Doing so will ensure that all vehicles blow up simultaneously since the timer starts when you blow up the first Tactical Amphibious Vehicle.

You can shoot them to even out their health points if they aren't . It is worth noting that to complete the mission, the game must notify you that the vehicle has been disabled for it to be counted as destroyed.

This is all there is to know about completing the Frogicide mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. It is simple and quick and grants amazing rewards for your efforts.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Make sure to take notes, in Vondel your abilities will be tested ✍️ Make sure to take notes, in Vondel your abilities will be tested ✍️ https://t.co/y5ScSfZEdk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes