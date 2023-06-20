How to easily complete the 'Going Green' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Going Green is a Tier 2 mission from the Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is divided into two phases, and players must complete two Secure Nuclear Material Contracts in the first. Then, they must find and acquire four Nuclear Fuel Rods and safely exfiltrate with them from the Exclusion Zone. While it appears complicated on paper, the mission is actually quite easy to complete.

Upon successful completion, gamers will be rewarded with an M4 (Contraband) and a whopping 7500 XP. Hence, if they are looking to progress in their DMZ endeavors, this mission should not be missed. It isn't that difficult to complete, provided players know where to look for the items.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the Going Green mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and the procedure for completing it easily.

Simple guide to completing Going Green mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

For this mission, it is recommended to drop into Al Mazrah. Upon spawning, load up your tactical map and look for the Secure Nuclear Material Contracts; they will be depicted with green icons. Locate the nearest one and proceed to activate the contract. Upon doing so, a marker will appear on the map and guide you to a Geiger Counter, which is usually placed inside a Tool Box.

Proceed to pick up the counter and use it. It will show the level of radioactivity in your vicinity; use it to locate the two nearest Radioactive Caches. The higher the reading on the Geiger Counter, the closer you are to the Radioactive Caches. Remember that they usually resemble hidden underground loot caches.

Each Secure Nuclear Material Contract entails players finding two Radioactive Caches. Surprisingly, each such of them also holds two Nuclear Fuel Rods.

Nuclear Fuel Rods in DMZ (Image via @Errl Shatter on YouTube)

Hence, simply completing the two contracts, will give you a total of eight Fuel Rods, which is more than the number you require to complete the mission. Once the two contracts are completed, simply head over to the nearest exfiltration point and safely extract from the map with the Nuclear Fuels Rods in your inventory.

Doing so will complete the Going Green mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and instantly reward you with the 7500 XP bonus as well as the M4 contraband.

This is all there is to know about completing the Going Green mission in Warzone 2 DMZ at the moment. It isn't complicated and can be finished within a matter of a few minutes. Since completing the first phase already provides you with the items for the second objective, the mission is a must-do, esspecially since you can easily progress in the mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

