How to easily complete the 'Pathfinder' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Pathfinder is a Tier 3 mission of the White Lotus Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission is split into three different tasks. First, players must get a hold of the GPS Tracker located in the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop. Next, with the GPS Tracker equipped, players must travel to every POI in Al Mazrah. Finally, they must extract the GPS Tracker from the map.

Once all the tasks are successfully completed, players will be rewarded with 10,000 XP and a Double XP Token. The mission is simple and doesn't involve complicated puzzles or tough gunfights. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the Tier 3 Pathfinder mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how you can complete it easily.

Where to find the GPS Tracker in the Pathfinder mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

In order to complete the mission, you will have to tackle the three different tasks individually, but on the same run. First, the mission asks you to acquire the GPS Tracker located in the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop. Therefore, as soon as you deploy into Al Mazrah, make your move to Zaya Observatory POI.

Here's how you can find the Dead Drop in Zaya Observatory and complete the first part of the mission:

Once you have reached the location, make your way to the northernmost Dome. To the west of this Dome, there will be three buildings. This area is usually well guarded and you may end up confronting the Juggernaut. Tread carefully in this location.

Look for the dumpster next to the wall that has 'Burger' written on it in red. That is the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop.

Approach the dumpster and interact with it. This will open the Dead Drop and you can now collect the GPS Tracker from this location.

Once acquired, your first part of the mission will be complete. Next, you will have to travel across all POIs in Al Mazrah with the tracker. For this, it is advised that you find a chopper to make the task quicker. If possible, pack in a few fuel cans, as the helicopters tend to run out of gas pretty quickly.

Simply travel over all POIs on the map and the second part of the mission will be completed as well. Now all that remains for you is to exfiltrate from the map safely with the GPS Tracker in your inventory. This completes the Pathfinder mission of Warzone 2 DMZ.

This is all there is to know about completing the Pathfinder mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Although not difficult, it can be time-consuming.

If you don't end up finding a helicopter to complete the second objective, you can always use other vehicles. But they will put you at a higher risk of being eliminated and will end up taking more time to complete.

