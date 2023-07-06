How to easily complete the 'Profit and Pain' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

'Profit and Pain' is a Tier 4 DMZ mission from the Black Mous Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The mission is split into two objectives. Players must first drop into any Exclusion Zone without any teammates and weapons. Next, they must exfiltrate safely from the map with three guns equipped with three attachments in the same deployment.

Due to the mission's requirements, it has to be a solo infiltration. Upon completing the mission, players will be rewarded with 15,000 XP and a Green Access Card.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the 'Profit and Pain' DMZ mission in Warzone 2 and how to complete it easily.

Where to find weapons with three attachments in the 'Profit and Pain' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Before beginning with the 'Profit and Pain' DMZ mission, ensure you don't have any weapons in your loadout. Unequip all weapons from your loadout but pick Stun Grenades and Throwing Knives.

Once ready, deploy solo into any map with the Squad Fill slider turned off. However, it is advised to go with Al Mazrah as the map is big and has a lot of isolated spaces.

Once spawned, the first part of the mission will be complete. Now all you have to do is find three weapons with three attachments. Here's how you can get them:

After spawning, travel to an isolated place with only a handful of AI soldiers. Some areas of Oasis are lightly guarded, and you are less likely to encounter real players.

Use your Stun Grenades and Throwing Knives to eliminate an AI soldier.

Once eliminated, acquire their weapon.

Now that you have something to defend yourself with, find a Medium or Large Backpack to stow the third weapon.

Once found, continue eliminating AI soldiers until you find three different weapons, each with two attachments at least.

Next, collect cash of at least $9000.

Head to the nearest Buy Station and look for the Workbench near them.

Approach a Workbench and equip one attachment on each of the three weapons. Each attachment costs $3000. So you'll end up spending $9000. Since all three weapons already have two attachments, you'll need to equip only one extra on them.

Once that is done, you'll have three weapons equipped with three attachments. Now all that remains for you is to exfiltrate safely from the map with these three weapons. This will complete the 'Profit and Pain' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

This covers the 'Profit and Pain' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission is quite easy to complete, provided you know how to strategically approach the two tasks involved.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

