How to easily complete the Spetnaz Exposed mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received new faction missions with the release of the Season 4 update. The Vondel map is a spectacular addition to this exciting update and holds a wealth of fascinating tasks. Spetnaz Exposed is one such task, in which you first need to get to the Koschei Complex, before traveling into the deep depths of the Vondel map.

The Spetnax Exposed mission is part of Tier 3 of the Black Mous faction. The tasks presented here are difficult, and one must understand the appropriate procedure in order to do them quickly. Thus, this article will walk you through the mission's intricacies.

Procedure to complete the Spetnaz Exposed mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Spetnaz Exposed is more challenging since it is Tier 2's last mission. In comparison to others, the Black Mous faction provides simple missions, such as finding documents and delivering them to certain locations. These help familiarize you with the map's setting and fundamental functions.

The Spetnaz Exposed mission has three tasks, and they are listed below:

Find the Spetnaz Documents in the Koschei Complex Alpha Cluster

Extract the documents

Deliver Spetnaz Documents to the Phalanx Dead Drop Near the Vondel University

After completing all three tasks, you will be rewarded with a Curtain Wall Weapon Blueprint and an additional 20,000 XP.

The guide below will mention how you should proceed with the mission. Further, the precise location of the document present in the Alpha Cluster area is given as well so that you don't have to invest much of your time searching for it.

First of all, you need to deploy upon Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and head to the Koschei Complex. You can take any of the four entrances to get inside the complex. However, acquiring car batteries and jumper cables from gas stations will assist you in advancing further into the complex. Take any entrance and follow the arrow marks drawn on the wall to get to the Chemical Plant region inside the Complex. Do carry night vision goggles since the region is covered in total darkness. Head east once you've entered the region. You will need to find a circuit board, which may be found near two vents on either side of the wall. To power it up, you will require a car battery and jumper cables. Once you have connected the pieces, it will become operable. After that, look to the right side of the board for a bunker entrance; go there, and the bunker door will be unlocked. The Alpha Cluster area is located behind it. Go inside and to the second floor (L2 restricted doors), which is directly opposite the extract elevator in the area. The document will be laying on the floor there. Pick it up and use the elevator to extract from the region. You must now deploy into Warzone 2's Vondel map and proceed to the University POI, which is located on the map's north side. The Phalanx dead drop may be seen between City Hall and the gas station. Go there and place the document inside.

This will allow you to complete the Spetnaz Exposed mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ and gain all of the amazing rewards that come with it.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes