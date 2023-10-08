How to easily get Modern Warfare 3 Beta codes?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently playable in a beta phase but exclusively available to PlayStation players. Players who have not pre-ordered or purchased the game can either participate in the upcoming Open Beta Phase or secure activation codes to gain access to the complete beta. Considering that the open beta test is quite short, players could try to get a code to play the game for longer.

Modern Warfare 3 is being surrounded by a lot of hype, and the community is excited to experience it first-hand. Players can experiment, level up, and claim more rewards with the complete beta phase access. However, it is not easy to gain these codes, and requires a certain amount of vigilance and luck.

This article will highlight different ways to gain a beta code for Modern Warfare 3.

How to get beta codes for Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 beta codes giveaway (Image via Twitter/@CallofDuty)

The current beta test cannot be accessed by Xbox and PC users. But here is a quick way to get the official beta codes to enter the complete second beta phase:

Open your internet browser and log in to X (Twitter) with your account credentials.

Navigate to the search bar present on the website (or application) and look up the official Call of Duty page.

Activision hosts different giveaways and posts updates on the page that players can utilize to participate in.

If your timing is right, you could find such a giveaway early and secure one of several beta codes.

One of the best ways to stay up to date is to turn on the notifications by clicking on the “Bell” icon on the Call of Duty Twitter page. This can help players to register for the beta codes and even secure one in the process. It is important to note that these codes are limited in number, and not every participant will get one.

How to redeem free MW3 beta codes?

Modern Warfare 3 beta codes giveaway from other pages (Image via Twitter/@MW3CODInformer)

Apart from the official Call of Duty Twitter page, fans can try to get a beta code from different sources that are hosting similar giveaways. Here are a few other methods that can possibly get you a code for Modern Warfare 3.

Follow the same steps and look up MW3 beta codes on Twitter from your account.

Several pages like “@MW3CODInformer” usually host and repost different beta code giveaways for the player base that you can utilize.

You should look out for the most recent ones, as there is a higher chance of winning a beta code for MW3.

We strongly recommend that you properly verify the source of the giveaways to avoid any malicious content. It is also better to not participate in a giveaway if it includes any form of microtransaction or asks to register with sensitive personal information.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter page for announcements and Modern Warfare 3 beta code giveaways. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.