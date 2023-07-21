How to find the Drifting Supply Bag key in Warzone 2 DMZ

The DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has many hidden caches and items. One such is the Drifting Supply Bag which can be found in one of the cashes on Ashika Island along with other important items. However, players will not be able to access this bag without its designated key, which has a specific spawn location on the map.

The process to access the Drifting Supply Bag will not be completed by just finding the key that opens it. you will first need to find another second key to access the first one, after which you will be able to open the bag with the important loot.

Where To Find The Drifting Supply Bag Key in Warzone 2 DMZ?

D2 square of the minimap (Image via Activision)

The Drifting Supply Bag was added to Warzone 2 DMZ when Ashika Island was released with Season 2 of the game, in February 2023. The bag can be found at the top of the map in the square D2 of the minimap, at the bottom of the ocean. To get there quickly, you must find a speedboat and swim down to find the locked bag.

To unlock the bag, you will need a key that can be found in the Shipwreck POI of the map. The area is located on the right of Ashika Island, and inside the shipwreck itself, you will find an H.M.S Shipwreck Cache. However, it will be locked, and the cache's key is required to open it.

Shipwreck area of Ashika Island (Image via Activision)

The key to opening the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache can be attained via various methods. Although you will not require its specific key if you have the Skeleton Key, which can open all the caches in DMZ of Warzone 2.

Obtaining the key to open the cache is left to chance, as it is randomly given to players after they complete HVT contracts. Going through Supply Caches spread across the map is another way to find the key.

Once you have acquired the key to open the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache, extract from the match with the item in your inventory. Add the key to your backpack before infiltrating Ashika Island in the next match. Now, head to the Shipwreck POI, and open the cache inside the southern ship. Ammunition, other equipment, and more are some items that can be found inside the cache, along with the key to open the Drifting Supply Bag.

Drifting Supply Bag at the bottom of the ocean (Image via Activision)

Upto $75,000 cash can be found inside the Drifting Supply Bag, which can give players a headstart on every DMZ map. The recent updates to Warzone 2 also let players store this obtained cash for future infiltrations.

Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.