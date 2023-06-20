How to find Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, & Acetone in Warzone 2's DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ recently received the fourth seasonal update, alongside a brand new faction called Phalanx. Players need to increase their reputation on the battlefield to gain access to some of the new missions. This can be done by securing hard-to-get resources like bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone.

Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode allows players to explore various maps and obtain high-tier loot from heavily guarded locations and secret rooms. However, some items can be extremely difficult to find and only spawn in limited numbers in a lobby.

Let us take a look at the best way to find Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone in Season 4 of Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to find Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone in Warzone 2 DMZ

Activision has added a long list of new playable content to Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, alongside a few weapon balance changes. The developer has also created an entirely new map for the battle royale and its survival counterpart, Vondel, which has a lot of hidden loot.

The playerbase has been trying to find a reliable source of loot for the chemical bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone. These cannot be found in common locations that come to our mind, like hospitals, camps, and markets, in every session.

Fortunately, there seems to be a guaranteed method to build up the stock for these materials. Players can follow the steps listed below to secure such bottles and unlock the daily missions from the brand-new Phalanx faction.

Where to find Hydrogen Peroxide bottles in Warzone 2’s DMZ?

Here is how you can find a bottle of Hydrogen Peroxide in the survival game mode in Season 4.

You will need to use the Oasis secret entrance to enter the Koschei Complex. Make your way through all the radiated bunkers and complete the puzzles in the path. You should properly search the entire area for medical cabinets present on the walls between the first entry point and the entrance to the Chemical Plant. You will be able to find at least one bottle of Hydrogen Peroxide in the cabinets.

Where to find Cephalexin bottles in Warzone 2’s DMZ?

You can follow the steps listed below to obtain this high-tier loot:

You should utilize the Oasis bunker secret entrance to enter Koschei Complex. You have to go through the rooms and search all the walls for medical cabinets. You can find a bottle of Cephalexin in one of these areas just before entering the Chemical Plant.

Where to find Acetone bottles in Warzone 2’s DMZ?

There are different ways to obtain Acetone bottles, but you can utilize this method to maintain a stock in their inventories:

You will need to travel to the Oasis location and enter the secret bunker entrance to the Koschei Complex. Open and loot through every medical cabinet present on the walls in the area right before the main Chemical Plant entrance point. You can find a bottle or two by following this method in a session.

It is important to note that you cannot obtain three bottles of each chemical at once in a single lobby. The items seem to be limited for every squad and using the Oasis entrance provides safety as every team only gets one entry point.

You should also remember that the chemical bottles' spawn seems to be random. It should be noted that squads or solos will need to go through this method multiple times to obtain all three bottles for each compound. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and mission guides.

