How to find Large Rucksacks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, survival is paramount, and securing essential gear can make all the difference. Among the rarest items to find are large rucksacks, which provide additional storage crucial for extended engagements. While they may appear in random locations, there is a method to acquire large rucksacks consistently.

In this guide, we delve into a reliable strategy that guarantees a large rucksack each time, ensuring you're well-equipped for the challenges that lie ahead.

Obtaining Large Rucksacks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

Here are the ways that you can easily obtain a large rucksack in MW3 Zombies:

Reward Rifts

Although rare, completing contracts might reward you with a large rucksack capable of carrying nine items. The chances are thin as the rewards are randomized. This is the most time-consuming way to get a large rucksack.

Lockers, Aether caches, and Large Merc caches

You will have a high chance of obtaining at least a medium rucksack in Lockers, Aether, and Merc caches. Looking for it will take a bit of time if you are playing in a full lobby.

Looting caches and lockers in tiers 2 and 3 would be an unproductive way to forage for the large rucksack. Aether nests and Infested strongholds are your best bet to get it.

Elite Zombie drop

The hardest way would be to take on elite enemies like the Mega Abomination. These enemies have a rare chance to reward you with a large rucksack. Trying to farm for it this way could be challenging as well as time-consuming.

Buy Stations

The key to obtaining a large rucksack with certainty lies in the High Threat Level buy station. Unlike relying on chance encounters in reward rifts or looting, this method offers a more strategic and dependable approach.

Accumulate at least 10,000 points by completing contracts or eliminating enemies before proceeding to the tier 3 zone. As you approach the buy station, throw a couple of decoy grenades and monkey bombs to buy yourself precious time to access the menu.

Surviving in the infested land of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

Navigating the environment and surviving to get yourself a large rucksack is a challenge. Plan your route accordingly, making strategic use of portals and ensuring you have enough resources to fend off the relentless undead.

Loadout preparation

Before venturing into the high-stakes environment of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, it's crucial to ensure your loadout is optimized for success. Equip yourself with decoys and monkey bombs, as their distraction ability is invaluable for implementing effective strategies. Additionally, throwing knives proves to be a one-hit kill against dogs and armorless zombies, enhancing your combat efficiency.

Loadout preparation

Consider hitting an ammo crate before entering tier 3 to replenish lethal and tactical grenades. While some players may opt for a minimalist loadout with one armor plate, decoys, and a throwing knife, a safer approach involves acquiring at least a blue rarity weapon, preferably pack-a-punched to tier 2. Alternatively, holding a secondary weapon like a pistol or SMG for faster movement is a viable option.

Strategic gameplay and movement

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, movement and decision-making are paramount. Optimize your strategy by making wide turns and utilizing slides to outmaneuver pursuing zombies. If you hear the telltale signs of a dog on your tail, execute a tactical sprint slide, then swiftly turn around to dispatch it with a throwing knife or your tier 2 weapon.

Additional Perks

Expand Tweet

Consider Stamin-Up for enhanced mobility, Speed Cola for quicker plating, and Juggernog for increased health. These perks can significantly bolster your survivability in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Securing large rucksacks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies doesn't have to be a game of chance. By following these proven strategies, you can consistently obtain the coveted rucksacks.