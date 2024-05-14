How to get 120 FOV in Warzone Mobile

The highly-requested 120 FOV feature finally arrived in Warzone Mobile during the weekly update in Season 3 Reloaded. In the update, the FOV (field of view) slider was introduced in the game settings, and it can be used to adjust the FOV. In first-person shooter titles like Call of Duty, a wider field of view provides a valuable advantage on the battlefield.

If you have been patiently waiting for this feature in Warzone Mobile, it's time to crank up your settings. Keep reading to learn how to change your FOV in the game.

How to change FOV in Warzone Mobile

Expand Tweet

To switch to 120 FOV in Warzone Mobile, follow the steps below:

Open your Warzone Mobile game. Go to Settings, which is marked by the gear icon at the upper-right corner of your screen. From the Settings menu, select the Graphics tab. Under the Graphics menu, scroll down the bottom part of the page and look for Field of View (FOV) settings. You should find the FOV slider on the right. Slide the button left or right to your desired FOV. To get 120 FOV, slide the circle button to the rightmost part. Hop into a game to test your new settings.

If your setting did not come through during your test match, try restarting the game. Note that the highest FOV setting available is 120, while the minimum setting is 60 FOV. The default setting is 80 FOV.

Although 120 FOV in Warzone Mobile is supported on most devices, this is only recommended for those with more advanced hardware. This is because higher FOV requires a faster rendering process.

120 FOV settings in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

If you are playing Warzone Mobile on larger devices, such as iPads and tablets, it is highly recommended to get the maximum FOV possible.

However, if you can't find the FOV slider feature in your game settings, check your device hardware and specifications. If you have old and outdated specifications for Warzone Mobile, your device may not support this feature, and you unfortunately have to settle with using the default 80 FOV.

This covers everything we know about getting 120 FOV in Warzone Mobile. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates related to the game.