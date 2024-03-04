With the much-anticipated launch of Warzone Mobile drawing closer, maintaining fair gameplay has been a top priority for developers. Recently, the game's developers have shared their intention to implement stricter security measures, particularly targeting players using field of view (FOV) modifiers.

Players found using these will face penalties, which include potential bans from the game. This decision reflects the developers' commitment to fair play leading up to Warzone Mobile’s global launch.

In this article, we will closely look into the use of FOV modifiers in the gaming community and the recent steps taken by Warzone Mobile developers for it.

What are FOV modifiers, and how do they help in games like Warzone?

FOV modifiers have become a very common tool among gamers, especially in the PC gaming community. These allow the players to expand their field of vision beyond the default view provided by the developers, thus providing them with an unfair advantage despite the fact that they can sometimes enhance the gameplay experience for many.

This imbalance not only makes the game less fun overall but also unfairly disadvantages those who choose not to apply these tweaks. With the help of these mods, players may see better, follow their surroundings more precisely, and outmaneuver opponents using the default FOV settings, especially in games like Warzone.

Although FOV modifiers are frequently used to improve the gaming experience on PCs, their use on mobile platforms raises questions regarding competitive integrity and fair play.

Players using FOV modifiers will be banned by Warzone Mobile developers

In his recent tweet, popular mobile gaming content creator Yanrique (@yanriquewright) shed light on upcoming developments in Warzone’s security protocols.

The post made clear that as the worldwide launch draws near, the game creators want to crack down on Field of View (FOV) modifiers, with the ability to ban gamers who use them.

The Warzone Mobile community responded to the author of mobile game content's tweet in various ways. While some voiced worries about how the change might affect their gameplay, others applauded the decision as an essential step in preserving the integrity and fairness of the game.

User @Wynnsanity suggested an alternative approach to the issue, such as enabling a 120 FOV option with a disclaimer warning users about potential overheating risks. This approach gives players the freedom to choose whether to utilize the higher FOV setting while acknowledging the potential consequences.

User @theleakerbot expressed frustration with the current FOV settings on mobile devices, particularly iPads, where it is locked at 90. Many players find this FOV jarring and are calling for options to either increase it to 120 or match its settings on iPads to those on iPhones or other devices. This sentiment highlights the importance of customizable FOV settings to enhance the experience and ensure consistency across platforms.

User @HomieCellTTV recommended implementing a 120 FOV option not only in Warzone Mobile but also in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Many players find playing at a fixed FOV of 90 uncomfortable and believe that failure to implement a higher FOV could lead to players resorting to unauthorized modifications, potentially compromising the game's integrity.

