Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is comparatively fast-paced due to its enclosed map style and time-locked game modes. This makes it crucial for players to experience the multiplayer title in higher frames per second (FPS) to be able to react to different gunfight scenarios. It is also an essential factor that can significantly uplift the gaming experience and help players climb the leaderboard.

Modern Warfare 2 can be played on higher FPS on the PlayStation 5 console. However, a few settings must be enabled on both the device and in-game to obtain a constant high frame rate. PC users have always been able to crush the competition with unlocked frame rates and more in-depth customizability. Console users can also adopt such settings and play at 120 FPS.

This article will highlight the best way to increase FPS for Modern Warfare 2 on the PS5.

How to increase Modern Warfare 2 FPS on the PS5?

Activision released its latest series over supported platforms like PC, Xbox, and PlayStations. Different parameters for each device affect the performance of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Console users have been locked to 60 FPS on most multiplayer titles.

Here is a list of steps that can be followed to enable higher frame rates on the PS5 console.

You must turn on your PlayStation 5 and head to the device settings.

You then have to scroll down to the Screen and Video tab.

You must find the "120 Hz Output" option and change it to "Automatic."

You can now return to the home screen and turn on Modern Warfare 2 with 120 FPS enabled.

You can further scroll down in the settings menu and select the "Saved Data and Game/App Settings" tab.

Select "Game Preset" and choose the "Performance Mode" option under the settings.

These settings will force Modern Warfare 2 to run at a higher frame rate but reduce its overall resolution to 1440p or 1080p from 4k. However, the game will feel more responsive due to the 120 FPS output but compensate with lower image render quality. It is important to note that users should disable the 120 Hz Output option from the settings menu if they face display issues like latency or screen-tearing.

Activision also provides a long list of game settings, including graphics and visual tuning. These can also be tweaked to match the user's preference for better performance. Maintaining a screenshot of the most recent settings is also helpful to help players revert in case of any problems.

In addition to these settings, the PS5 allows users to enable a low latency mode. However, this setting can only be turned on if the display supports it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and attractive weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes