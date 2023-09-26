How to get Alucard Operator skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will soon receive the new Season 6 update and get stunning new operators like Alucard and Spawn. It is a great way to introduce new gameplay content by doing different collaborations that attract players from various groups. The new skins are also perfectly themed for the Halloween celebration with The Haunting event.

Players are always asking for regular updates with fresh elements like weapons, skins, blueprints, and operators. The Alucard Operator will be a perfect addition to the Diablo Bundles and Skeletor in The Haunting event for the mid-seasonal patch. However, they are going to be locked behind a demanding paywall, which is something many players won't like.

This article will highlight how to secure the Alucard Operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 guide: Steps to get Alucard Operator

Here is how you can get your hands on the Alucard Operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2:

Launch your game client when the update goes live.

After the download and installation process is complete, open the game with your login credentials.

Navigate to the “Store” tab present on your home screen.

You might have to scroll down a bit to find the Alucard Operator bundle. Click on it and make the necessary transactions to unlock it.

After the purchase is complete, the entire bundle will become available in your account. You can equip each item individually from your inventory and enjoy a fresh look for Halloween.

It is important to note that the Alucard Operator will not be available as a single piece that can be bought separately. It also going to be released after the Season 6 Reloaded update goes live as some cosmetic packs will be released alongside The Haunting event.

The Alucard Operator will be available as a part of the Hellsing bundle, alongside unique blueprints, emblems, and more.

When is the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Reloaded update going live?

The Season 6 Reloaded update is scheduled to become available on October 17, 2023. It will also mark the beginning of The Haunting event, which will bring exciting new game modes with a spooky theme, undead monsters, and blood-red water. All these elements will change the battlefield of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and provide the entire community with a new perspective.

The Season 6 Reloaded update is likely to be the final seasonal patch before Activision launches the new Modern Warfare 3. The multiplayer-shooter title has also confirmed the presence of a Zombie mode to further excite the player base. However, this would be one of the biggest patches for the battle royale and MW2.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog and Twitter (X) pages for announcements and news.