How to get CDL Championship 2023 viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 if you missed them

CDL Championship 2023 offered viewers a limited-time opportunity to grab a host of goodies and in-game items for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Fans who watched the CDL matches live on Twitch between June 15 and June 18 were eligible to earn these unique rewards. However, if you missed out on these free goodies back then, you can still get them for free thanks to a secret code found by the community.

CDL Championship 2023 was a major post-season event where eight professional Call of Duty teams competed for a part of the $2,380,000 prize pool. New York Subliners emerged as the champions, earning a massive $1,000,000 as their prize. The event attracted a lot of viewers from around the globe, and they were well-rewarded for their time.

This guide will detail the procedure you should follow to get your hands on the CDL Championship 2023 viewership rewards now if you could not get hold of them during the event.

Here's how you can acquire CDL Championship 2023 viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

As with all other CDL events, Championship 2023 too provided remote fans with opportunities to earn free items, including Weapon Blueprints, Emblems, Stickers, XP tokens, Calling Cards, and more. If you missed out, don't worry. Here's how you can get them for free:

1) First, head over to https://profile.callofduty.com/promotions/redeemCode/

2) Log in with the Call of Duty account credentials you use for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

3) Once logged in, enter "CDLChamp23" in the redemption section (without the quotes) and click on Submit.

If the process is successful, you will be greeted with a page listing all the 15 items you acquired in green. Restart the game if you already have it running in the background to view them in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

What are the CDL Championship 2023 viewership rewards?

Players can earn a total of 15 items by following the above method. Here's everything included with the code:

4 Hours of 2XP

4 Hours of Double Weapon XP

"Royale Knife" Blueprint

"You Dropped This" Camo

"Throne" Jetski

"Top 3" Weapon Charm

"SKKRRT" Animated Calling Card

"Take Notes" Animated Calling Card

"Run it up" Calling Card

"DragonSSS" Animated Emblem

"I'll Take a Three Piece" Emblem

"Ace" Emblem

"$$$" Weapon Sticker

"Streaked Out" Weapon Sticker

"Royal Skull" Weapon Sticker

The CDL Championship 2023 viewership rewards aside, fans can also get their hands on a set of limited-time goodies for free via the Track Rival Bundle on Amazon Prime.

Season 4 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

