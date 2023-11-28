How to get chunks of flesh in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies is a violent and disorienting mode where you need to shoot down hordes of zombies to survive and gather necessary loot throughout the map. In doing so, you might have found chunks of flesh lying around in your hunting ground dropped by the monsters alongside ammo and armor plates. It is pretty easy to find, but there is a specific criterion that you need to fulfill while killing off the zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) comes with a variety of exclusive loot that can only be found and used in the mode. It also features different types of perks and weapon upgrade machines (Pack-a-Punch) that you can utilize to increase damage output and make it easier to deal with monsters in high-threat regions.

This article will highlight the best way to get chunks of flesh in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to secure chunks of flesh in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick guide that you can utilize to easily loot a lot of chunks of flesh in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and head into the zombie mode.

You will need to equip some explosive equipment in your inventory to gather the chunks of flesh.

Once you are done selecting the gear and mission, click on “Ready” and drop into a fresh session.

You must first gather around some zombies and then deploy your explosive equipment (rocket launcher, grenades, or others) toward the group.

Once zombies are obliterated, you need to search the ground and check if the zombies dropped some chunks of flesh.

Repeat this process with different hordes to increase your chances of getting these chunks.

It is important to note that your odds of securing chunks of flesh increase with a tighter pack of zombies and a more powerful blast. This item apparently only drops when the zombies are killed via explosions. A rocket launcher can be effective if you can lure a large enough horde near a building and quickly capture the height. However, you must shoot fast, as zombies can jump up and maul you.

Where to use chunks of flesh in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The chunks of flesh are not exactly a rare item in MWZ but are a useful item that can help you in some scenarios. These are primarily used to tame Hellhounds in the Doghouse locations spread around Urzikstan. But it is important to note that there is no guarantee that you will be able to befriend a Hellhound every time you carry over some chunks and offer up a truce.

The chunks of flesh are most definitely worth cluttering up your inventory. These are situational items that should be acquired in the current session and used in the same. If you run out of space, consider dropping the rotten meat in your bags.

