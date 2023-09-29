How to get the classic DOOM shotgun in Warzone 2 and MW2

The classic 90's DOOM shotgun is making its way to Warzone 2 and MW2. In the Season 6 roadmap, a DOOM weapon bundle was announced along with the iconic chainsaw. While everyone focused on the chainsaw, the shotgun flew under the radar until recently. The shotgun isn't just a simple replica of the Super Shotgun. CoD has gone above and beyond to ensure fans of the demon-slaying shooter are not disappointed with the collaboration.

What makes the shotgun truly stand out is that it will arrive with special animations that haven't been featured in any weapon in the game so far. Both the shotgun and the chainsaw will come with the original low framerate and pixelated animations, giving them a unique look while in action. Needless to say, as clips of the weapon emerged online, fans were eager to get their hands on it.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer at how you can get a hold of the classic Super shotgun from the popular '90s shooter title.

How to unlock the DOOM shotgun in Warzone 2 and MW2

Fans can unlock the DOOM shotgun in Warzone 2 and MW2 by purchasing the Tracer Pack: DOOM weapon bundle. Although the price hasn't been officially revealed, it is expected to be 2400 COD points, which is around $20 in real-world currency.

As for the release date, the bundle will join the games on October 9, 2023. When it goes live, the bundle will appear in the in-game store, and fans can purchase it directly with the required COD points. Once the purchase is complete, you will be able to use the DOOM shotgun in your matches.

What is included in the DOOM weapon bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

DOOM shotgun or the chainsaw are not the only things that fans can obtain in the DOOM weapon bundle of Warzone 2 and MW2. They can also get a hold of a lot of unique items such as weapon charms, loading screens, emblems, and a lot more. Here's everything that will arrive in the bundle:

Super Shotgun Weapon Blueprint (with Vintage Tracers and the Pixel Spray Death Effect)

Weapon Blueprint (with Vintage Tracers and the Pixel Spray Death Effect) Chainsaw Melee Blueprint (with Pixel Spray Death Effect)

Melee Blueprint (with Pixel Spray Death Effect) Doomguy Gunscreen

Gunscreen DOOM Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Cacodemon & Slayer Stickers

Stickers DOOM Loading Screen

Loading Screen Gibs Emblem

Emblem Health Mug Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem Lost Soul Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem POV Animated Emblem

That covers everything that there is to know about getting hands on the iconic pump-action shotgun in Warzone 2 and MW2. Needless to say, all these items will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3. Hence, if users purchase the bundle now, they can use the DOOM shotgun and other items in the upcoming Call of Duty game as well.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 6 are currently live. The update is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.