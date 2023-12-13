How to get Golden Armor Plate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Golden Armor Plate, a legendary rarity item in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, made its debut with the launch of Season 1. This unique item distinguishes itself by replacing the standard armor carrier with special plates that not only automatically repair themselves over time but also provide the user with enhanced damage resistance.

However, obtaining this item provides an extraordinary challenge, requiring players to confront the most formidable area in MW3 Zombies known as Elder Dark Aether.

This article serves as a guide, outlining how to access Elder Dark Aether and detailing the steps for acquiring the legendary Golden Armour Plate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to acquire the Golden Armor Plate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Golden Armor Plate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Golden Armor Plate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is exclusively found within the Elden Dark Aether region and can be obtained through contract completions. Each contract completed in this difficult area delivers extraordinary rewards, with guaranteed ultra or legendary rarity items, including the Golden Armor Plate.

However, it is crucial to remember that obtaining this item is not guaranteed with a single contract completion, as rewards are randomly generated. To get your desired item, you may need to complete multiple contracts.

However, taking Outlast contracts within the Elder Dark Aether significantly increases the probability of being rewarded with the unique Golden Armor Plate upon successful completion.

How to use the Golden Armor Plate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Collecting the Golden Armor Plate in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/Incredilags)

After acquiring the Golden Armor Plate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, exfil from the match successfully. Now, access this item within your Schematics menu, enabling you to craft the new plates in the loadout section.

After crafting them, you can utilize these special plates in your next match. However, after deployment, the Golden Armor Plate requires a 48-hour cooldown period before it can be used again.

How to access Elder Dark Aether in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Location of the island (Image via Activision)

Accessing the Elder Dark Aether requires the activation of the Dark Aether Rift on an island within the high-threat zone. To permanently activate this rift, four key items must be collected: A Locked Diary, an ultra-rarity Surveillance Camera, an ultra-rarity Pill Bottle, and an ultra-rarity Dog Collar.

Locked Diary

Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Obtain this item by completing the Act 4 mission, Bad Signal, where you confront the formidable boss Gorm'gant, a giant Arther worm. After defeating this boss, a reward rift will appear, granting you the Locked Diary.

Surveillance Camera

Surveillance Camera in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Eliminate a Harvester Orb using a weapon with Dead Wire ammo mod to receive an epic rarity Surveillance Camera. Now head to an Aether Tear, fly through the yellow rift, and complete the HVT contract to obtain the ultra-rarity Surveillance Camera.

Pill Bottle

Pill Bottle in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Equip your weapon with the Brain Rot ammo mod and head to an Aether nest. Shoot a yellow cyst to turn it into light green. Now interact with it and destroy all other yellow cysts in the area.

Now, return to the interacted cyst to collect the epic rarity Pill Bottle. Following that, head to an Aether Tear, fly through the green rift, and complete the purple-marked bounty contract to acquire the ultra-rarity Pill Bottle.

Dog Collar

Dog Collar in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Place a Chunk of Flesh and a Molotov in a Doghouse to spawn a Hellhound and obtain the epic rarity Dog Collar by eliminating it. Now, head to an Aether Tear, fly through the red rift, and complete the purple-marked HVT contract to get the ultra-rarity Dog Collar.

Once all four items are collected, head to the island and place each item on its designated pedestal.

Locked Diary goes to the snowflake symbol.

Surveillance Camera goes to the lightning bolt symbol.

Pill Bottle goes to the danger symbol.

Dog Collar goes to the fire symbol

When all four items are placed, hordes of formidable zombies will appear, along with a Mega Abomination. Successfully eliminating these enemies grants you a Dark Aether Sigil. Utilize this sigil to gain entry to the Dark Aether Rift.

However, each access requires a one-time usage of the Dark Aether Sigil. To obtain more Dark Aether Sigils, complete tier 3 contracts.

How to get Elder Dark Aether Sigil

Using Elder Dark Aether Sigil (Image via Activision and YouTube/Incredilags)

Upon activating the Dark Aether Rift, you can now gain access to the Dark Aether region using sigils. Inside, you can undertake, fulfill various contracts, and earn exciting rewards. Among the potential rewards is the Elder Dark Aether Sigil, a rare item, and given its rarity, obtaining it might mean completing multiple contracts.

How to utilize Elder Dark Aether Sigil

Upon acquiring an Elder Dark Aether Sigil, navigate to the Dark Aether Rift. Position yourself on the back side of the triangular portal, and you will have the option to utilize this unique sigil. Head inside and complete contracts to acquire the Golden Armor Plate

