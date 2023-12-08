How to use Locked Diary in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Locked Diary is one of the key items used to open a Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, adding an exciting new element to the gameplay. To obtain this unique item, players must activate the Act 4 zombies mission, Bad Signal, and complete the formidable task of defeating the giant Gorm'gant boss within the Dark Aether Rift.

It's crucial to note that obtaining Locked Diary is no easy task, demanding tough gear to navigate the challenges presented. This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide for obtaining Locked Diary and explains how to use it in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to acquire Locked Diary in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Locked Diary in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

To obtain Locked Diary, begin by activating the Act 4 mission, Bad Signal, before entering the match. Adequate preparation is required for success. You are recommended to be ready with a powerful assault rifle or LMG, enough ammunition, grenades, Perk-a-Colas, a Wonder Weapon, and a capable squad of three. Once in the match, Pack-a-Punch your weapon to level 3 and navigate to the mission's location using the Tac map.

Defeating the Gorm'gant boss (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Upon arrival, you will encounter a Dark Aether Rift that will let you into the Dark Aether region. Within this realm, your objective is to break four seals that will be marked in the Tac map. Complete this task to face the boss Gorm'gant, a giant Arther worm similar to the Orcus boss but much more powerful. Defeat this monster by focusing on its weak spots and avoiding its attacks. Following the victory, a reward rift will appear, granting you the Locked Diary item.

How to utilize Locked Diary in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Locked Diary is a unique gold rarity item in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that has no use on its own. You need to find three other items, namely a Surveillance Camera, a Pill Bottle, and a Dog Collar, for Locked Diary to be of value.

Gold rarity Surveillance Camera in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Obtain the epic rarity Surveillance Camera by destroying a Harvester Orb using a weapon equipped with Dead Wire ammo mod. Use an Aether Tear while the Surveillance Camera is in your inventory to teleport to the sky. You can then fly through the yellow rift, complete the high-value target contract marked in purple, and obtain the gold rarity Surveillance Camera from the reward rift.

Gold rarity Pill Bottle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

To get the epic rarity Pill Bottle, equip your weapon with the Brain Rot ammo mod. Find an Aether nest and shoot one or two bullets at a yellow cyst to turn it light green. Interact with the cyst with the prompt "Open Toxic Cyst." Eliminate the remaining cysts from the nest, then return to the opened one to retrieve the Pill Bottle. Teleport using an Aether Tear, fly through the green rift, complete the purple-marked bounty contract, and collect the gold rarity Pill Bottle from the reward rift.

Gold rarity Dog Collar in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Finally, you can obtain the epic rarity Dog Collar by placing a Chunk of Flesh and a Molotov in a Doghouse, spawning a Hellhound. Eliminate the beast to acquire the Dog Collar. Teleport through an Aether Tear, fly through the red rift and complete the purple-marked high-value target contract to receive the gold rarity Dog Collar from the reward rift.

Location of the island (Image via Activision)

Once you have acquired all four items, navigate to the island in the southern part of the high-threat zone. When you arrive, you'll notice four pedestals, each dedicated to a specific item.

Locked Diary goes to the snowflake symbol.

Surveillance Camera goes to the lightning bolt symbol.

Pill Bottle goes to the danger symbol.

Dog Collar goes to the fire symbol.

Unlocking the Dark Aether Rift (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

When all four items are placed, a portal appears, unleashing hordes of powerful zombies. Kill these enemies to obtain a Dark Aether Sigil. Use the Dark Aether Sigil to activate the portal into a Dark Aether Rift. Inside, three contracts await, and completing them will permanently unlock Dark Aether Rifts.

Each access, however, requires a one-time use of the Dark Aether Sigil. These sigils can be obtained via completing tier 3 contracts or by randomly discovering them in Dark Aether locations when doing particular tasks.

