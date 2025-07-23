How to get the Grau 5.56 in Black Ops 6

The fan-favorite Grau 5.56 is officially back in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Instead of being a standalone gun, the Grau returns as a weapon mod, specifically a conversion kit for the SWAT 5.56. Once you unlock and equip the conversion, the SWAT transforms into something that feels almost exactly like the OG Grau: full-auto, low recoil, and incredibly smooth.So if you’re looking to add that fan-favorite to your loadout, here’s exactly how to get it.How do you unlock the Grau 5.56 in Black Ops 6?The Grau 5.56 is technically called the SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion in-game. It’s not a separate weapon, just a powerful Firepower Mod you attach to the SWAT.Here are the steps to unlock the Grau 5.56 in Black Ops 6.1) Unlock it via Season 3 Battle PassGo to Page 5 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.Look for the SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion mod.Spend your Battle Pass Tokens to unlock it (free tier, no purchase needed).You can earn tokens just by playing and leveling up the Battle Pass.2) Enable Auto-Spend for Easy UnlockGo to your Battle Pass settings and turn on Auto-Spend.Tokens will automatically unlock items as you level up.If Page 5 is on the path, the Grau Conversion unlocks on its own.Read more: Black Ops 6 Direct X error: Possible fixes and reasons3) Use Tier SkipsBattle Pass Bundle includes 20 Tier Skips.BlackCell Pass lets you unlock any page first. Jump straight to Page 5.Use Tier Skips to grab the Grau Conversion instantly.4) Unlock it later through the ArmoryIf you miss it during Season 3, it’ll move to the Armory Unlock system.Complete a challenge like: “Get 25 Longshot Kills with a Marksman Rifle.”Once the challenge is complete, the Grau Conversion becomes permanently yours.If you’re someone who values control, consistency, and classic feel over pure raw damage, this version of the Grau might be your new favorite.Also read: How to play Resurgence Casual in WarzoneFor more articles on Call of Duty Black Ops 6, follow Sportskeeda:Call of Duty devs acknowledge major Buy Station price changes in Warzone ResurgenceCall of Duty Next details for Black Ops 7 leakedCall of Duty is completely broken after CODToons event went live in Warzone and Black Ops 6