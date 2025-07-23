How to get the Grau 5.56 in Black Ops 6

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Jul 23, 2025 14:20 GMT
The Grau 5.56 assault rifle in Black Ops 6(Image via Activision)
The Grau 5.56 assault rifle in Black Ops 6(Image via Activision)

The fan-favorite Grau 5.56 is officially back in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Instead of being a standalone gun, the Grau returns as a weapon mod, specifically a conversion kit for the SWAT 5.56. Once you unlock and equip the conversion, the SWAT transforms into something that feels almost exactly like the OG Grau: full-auto, low recoil, and incredibly smooth.

So if you’re looking to add that fan-favorite to your loadout, here’s exactly how to get it.

How do you unlock the Grau 5.56 in Black Ops 6?

The Grau 5.56 is technically called the SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion in-game. It’s not a separate weapon, just a powerful Firepower Mod you attach to the SWAT.

Here are the steps to unlock the Grau 5.56 in Black Ops 6.

1) Unlock it via Season 3 Battle Pass

  • Go to Page 5 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.
  • Look for the SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion mod.
  • Spend your Battle Pass Tokens to unlock it (free tier, no purchase needed).
  • You can earn tokens just by playing and leveling up the Battle Pass.

2) Enable Auto-Spend for Easy Unlock

  • Go to your Battle Pass settings and turn on Auto-Spend.
  • Tokens will automatically unlock items as you level up.
  • If Page 5 is on the path, the Grau Conversion unlocks on its own.
3) Use Tier Skips

  • Battle Pass Bundle includes 20 Tier Skips.
  • BlackCell Pass lets you unlock any page first. Jump straight to Page 5.
  • Use Tier Skips to grab the Grau Conversion instantly.

4) Unlock it later through the Armory

  • If you miss it during Season 3, it’ll move to the Armory Unlock system.
  • Complete a challenge like: “Get 25 Longshot Kills with a Marksman Rifle.”
  • Once the challenge is complete, the Grau Conversion becomes permanently yours.
If you’re someone who values control, consistency, and classic feel over pure raw damage, this version of the Grau might be your new favorite.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
