How to get Inner Beast weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 using Monster Energy drink

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has introduced numerous new skins, including the Inner Beast weapon blueprint, through a collaboration with Monster Energy. This is a great way to attract new players to the new shooter and provide valuable items to expand one’s cosmetic collection. However, only specific Monster Energy cans can provide you with a code for such rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 has revamped many mechanics from Modern Warfare 2 to create an improved playing field. Moreover, the carry-over program is a great way to allow players to continue grinding in the new title without losing any of the purchases made in the prequel.

That said, this article highlights the best way to get the Inner Beast weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3.

How to claim the Inner Beast weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3

Here is a quick guide on how to get the Inner Beast weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3:

You will need to purchase Monster Energy X Call of Duty cans to claim the offer.

After getting the cans, create an account on the special Monster Energy Call of Duty website and enter the code on the can.

When you redeem the code, the website will give you another code.

The second code needs to be claimed through the official Call of Duty website.

After redeeming this code, the rewards will start appearing on your account.

It is important to note that you can claim the codes until March 31, 2024. The codes have a set order while handing out rewards, with the Inner Beast weapon blueprint being the first one. There are also other items that you can claim by getting another can of Monster Energy and redeeming the code. Follow the same steps mentioned above for the other codes and earn exciting rewards.

What are the Monster Energy rewards for Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the items that you can claim with codes from Monster Energy in Modern Warfare 3:

Inner Beast weapon blueprint and 15 minutes Double XP token.

weapon blueprint and 15 minutes Double XP token. The Beast operator skin and 15 minutes Double XP token.

operator skin and 15 minutes Double XP token. Caught In The Crosshairs weapon vinyl and 15 minutes Double XP token.

weapon vinyl and 15 minutes Double XP token. Zero Chill operator skin and 15 minutes Double XP token.

operator skin and 15 minutes Double XP token. Reward 5 - Unannounced.

Reward 6 - Unannounced.

15 minutes Double XP token.

The rewards will be distributed in the same order as you claim more codes. However, the limit seems to be seven codes, as there are only seven rewards present in the entire offer.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X (formerly Twitter) page for announcements and news. Also, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more guides and updates.