How to get the Jaguar Warrior bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Jaguar Warrior bundle, which was just added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, delivers intriguing characteristics that can transform the Valeria operator into a jungle-blessed warrior. With this, you will feel like a formidable force of nature and confront enemies with primal instinct. Unfortunately, it has not gained the expected popularity, maybe due to the developer charging a high price.

This article will discuss how to acquire the Jaguar Warrior bundle and what's included in it.

How to acquire the Jaguar Warrior bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Emerge from the jungle and unleash the beast with the Jaguar bundle, available now in the Call of Duty Store Emerge from the jungle and unleash the beast with the Jaguar bundle, available now in the Call of Duty Store 🐾 https://t.co/CFlQpxalbd

On July 6, 2023, the Jaguar Warrior bundle was made available through the Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 in-game stores. You must have the required in-game cash to purchase the bundle, which costs 2400 CoD Points or $19.99 in real money.

You must go to the platform-specific store, such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or Microsoft Store, and complete the transaction to receive the necessary CoD Points if they don't have any. It will be visible and available in the game when the transaction is complete, allowing you to continue purchasing the Jaguar Warrior package:

Launch either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. Once you are in the main menu, navigate to the store section. Various bundles will be present there, and in the featured section, you can see the Jaguar Warrior bundle. Select it, and make the purchase.

The Jaguar Warrior bundle's items may be used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with no additional procedures required. Once acquired, the bundle can be used in both titles.

What's included in the Jaguar Warrior bundle?

The Jaguar Warrior bundle will carry some well-designed cosmetics in brilliant colors that serve as engaging center points in any game due to their striking design and aesthetic appeal. The bundle will offer eight exclusive items - an operator skin, two weapon blueprints, one vehicle skin, one charm, a large decal, one sticker, and an emblem. Here are all the items:

Valeria " Ocelopilli " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin Kastov 545 " Gran Guerrero " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint Lachmann-556 " Legado " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint PWC " Maldicion Acuatica " Vehicle Skin

" Vehicle Skin " Macuahuitl " Charm

" Charm " The Jaguar " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Fuerza De Jaguar " Sticker

" Sticker "Jaguar's Bite" Emblem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

