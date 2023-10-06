How to get Season 6 Combat Pack for free in Warzone 2 and MW2

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's sixth season offers an exciting opportunity for PlayStation users. These players can grab a new Combat Pack for free, a benefit exclusive to gamers on PS consoles. The latest season brings a top-tier Battle Pass, three fresh weapons, new maps, and important game-balancing changes. However, its highlight is the Halloween-themed bundles produced to commemorate The Haunting event.

The highly awaited Combat Pack 6 Shogun is now available for PlayStation users. From a step-by-step approach to obtaining it to the contents of that exclusive bundle, this guide will provide you with all the information you need.

How to obtain Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 free Combat Pack

The unique Combat Pack 6 Shogun, a PlayStation exclusive, is a free offering available only to PS users. A PlayStation Plus subscription is required to obtain this intriguing collection within Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Here are the steps you need to follow to acquire your free Combat Pack:

Start your PlayStation and open the PlayStation Store Now scroll down. In the Add-ons section, you will find the aforementioned pack. Select it and click "Add to Library."

With this, you can now access this special bundle within both titles. It offers exciting items to improve the appearance of in-game content like guns.

What's included in the Season 6 free Combat Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Despite being a free offering, the Combat Pack has a samurai theme. It includes seven enticing items: an operator skin, two weapon blueprints, one calling card, a weapon charm, a sticker, and an emblem.

These items provide a visual boost by ensuring your presence in MW2 and Warzone 2 is both elegant and intimidating. The complete breakdown of the items in this Combat Pack is mentioned below:

" Oni Eclipse " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin " Bloody Percussionist " Finishing Move

" Finishing Move Kastov 545 Assault Rifle " Fin " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle " Culmination " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint " Oni Mask " Calling Card

" Calling Card " Proud Warrior " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Slicing Samurai " Sticker

" Sticker "Verdant Oni" Emblem

The above covers everything that one needs to know about Season 6's free Combat Pack in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This season has unquestionably provided an outstanding experience so far, and the impending mid-season Reloaded update promises to be a game-changer.

It will be released on Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, on October 17, 2023, and will include thrilling new modes. This includes Operation Nightmare, Welcome to Vondead, Zombie Royale, and much more with the commencement of The Haunting event.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information surrounding the game.